The only advantage the Bulls have is that their playing systems will evolve rapidly over the next few months, which won't phase the full time Clubs so much but the pt's will hopefully be at a disadvantage, Disko probably had some thoughts about our systems till Rohan left and Toovs took over, I suspect it will be a lot more substance over style in play till some decent playmakers either appear from within or more likely brought in during the season!

Its going to be a bit like the last few weeks of the 95 season and start of the SL era in 96 with the Team changing personnel every week but at lower level in quality this time round. I will predict some silly losses and surprising wins will still be part of the Bulls ethos!

While it's expected to be a roller coaster ride on the pitch, I hope to see some sensible business decisions off it and not all of them will be enjoyable, but it's still a business and needs to be run properly but not ignoring supporters wishes outright!