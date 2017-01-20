WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Road to Avoiding Relegation 2017

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:56 pm
RickyF1
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hmm, I'll be honest. I think we will beat Batley and Fev. And I also think Toulouse will be very tough.

I think we have a chance of beating them at at not sure away as they both know how to play the slope

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:58 pm
RickyF1
All I have to say, who thought Batley would make top 4 last year? If we have same work rate and don't give up. I think we can stay up.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:59 pm
Duckman
j.c wrote:
After everything that's happened it would be a monumental effort to do the double over fev, batley, dewsbury and London, even Swinton look the real deal this season.


We dont need to the the double over them, thats the point. We can lose every game to Batley/Fev and London and still stay up.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:07 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
I think the vast majority of us think we will stay up. Be pretty funny if we beat KR first up though!

Don't think Swinton have improved massively if I am honest, brought in Matt Sarsfield and Jack Murphy who are good players but lost Littler, Matty Beharrell and Emmett who were all good for them.
Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:15 pm
vbfg
Swinton will be tough. They won't feel secure in their position in the league at all, and they are tough as nails. They ran a lot of teams close in defeat last year.

I hate to put this in quite these terms cos it's the kind of thing that leads to us being accused of arrogance. It's still kinda true though. We're a bigger club when we don't exist than some teams still in Super League. We'd be a scalp for any Championship side if we were in League One. We'd be a scalp for a lot of Super League sides if we were in League One. Events haven't scrubbed that away yet. Much diminished, but that's still there. You only have to look at the cast of thousands who would try and convince you otherwise to know how true it is.

Whatever empathy there was is over. They're all gunning for us.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:32 pm
Duckman wrote:
We dont need to the the double over them, thats the point. We can lose every game to Batley/Fev and London and still stay up.


Got no idea how many points you'll need to stay up this season but I think the strength in depth of the Championship is stronger than its ever been
Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:44 am
Blotto
The only advantage the Bulls have is that their playing systems will evolve rapidly over the next few months, which won't phase the full time Clubs so much but the pt's will hopefully be at a disadvantage, Disko probably had some thoughts about our systems till Rohan left and Toovs took over, I suspect it will be a lot more substance over style in play till some decent playmakers either appear from within or more likely brought in during the season!
Its going to be a bit like the last few weeks of the 95 season and start of the SL era in 96 with the Team changing personnel every week but at lower level in quality this time round. I will predict some silly losses and surprising wins will still be part of the Bulls ethos!
While it's expected to be a roller coaster ride on the pitch, I hope to see some sensible business decisions off it and not all of them will be enjoyable, but it's still a business and needs to be run properly but not ignoring supporters wishes outright!
