|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 756
Location: Waiting
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Hmm, I'll be honest. I think we will beat Batley and Fev. And I also think Toulouse will be very tough.
I think we have a chance of beating them at at not sure away as they both know how to play the slope
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 756
Location: Waiting
|
All I have to say, who thought Batley would make top 4 last year? If we have same work rate and don't give up. I think we can stay up.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:59 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3739
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
j.c wrote:
After everything that's happened it would be a monumental effort to do the double over fev, batley, dewsbury and London, even Swinton look the real deal this season.
We dont need to the the double over them, thats the point. We can lose every game to Batley/Fev and London and still stay up.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2618
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
I think the vast majority of us think we will stay up. Be pretty funny if we beat KR first up though!
Don't think Swinton have improved massively if I am honest, brought in Matt Sarsfield and Jack Murphy who are good players but lost Littler, Matty Beharrell and Emmett who were all good for them.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:15 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
7426Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Swinton will be tough. They won't feel secure in their position in the league at all, and they are tough as nails. They ran a lot of teams close in defeat last year.
I hate to put this in quite these terms cos it's the kind of thing that leads to us being accused of arrogance. It's still kinda true though. We're a bigger club when we don't exist than some teams still in Super League. We'd be a scalp for any Championship side if we were in League One. We'd be a scalp for a lot of Super League sides if we were in League One. Events haven't scrubbed that away yet. Much diminished, but that's still there. You only have to look at the cast of thousands who would try and convince you otherwise to know how true it is.
Whatever empathy there was is over. They're all gunning for us.
|
|