Ok, this is a bit long winded so apologies. However, we have new owners, some players and a quality coach. We also have -12 start and 2 relegation places to avoid. Lets look at how we might achive that as its easy to get too despondant when we're messing around in minus figuires. Ive had a look at the fixtures for 2017, and the relegation places for 2016, made some assumptions and guesses and came up with this;Last year Workington were relegated on 15, Whitehaven were relegated on 17, Oldham survived on 20. So lets aim for 20 points after 30 games to give us a realistic chance of survival.Lets assume we lose home and away to last years top 4 (HKR/London/Batley/Fev)Lets assume we beat home and away our possible direct rivals for the drop (Oldham/Rochdale/Sheff/Swinton)Lets assume we split the games 1 win 1 loss to the rest (Dews/Halifax/Toulouse)Some of these teams and results will be interchangable, but you get the logic for assumming defeat to quality teams and the need to beat the teams also trying to avoid the drop.Using those assumptions we get these possible results (actual results may vary);Hull KR v Bradford Bulls LBradford Bulls v Rochdale Hornets WSwinton Lions v Bradford Bulls WBradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique WLondon Broncos v Bradford Bulls LBradford Bulls v Batley Bulldogs LBradford Bulls v Dewsbury Rams WOldham RLFC v Bradford Bulls WBradford Bulls v Sheffield Eagles WBradford Bulls v Halifax RLFC WFeatherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls LToulouse Olympique v Bradford Bulls LSheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls WBradford Bulls v London Broncos LBradford Bulls v Hull KR LDewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls LBradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers LRochdale Hornets v Bradford Bulls WBradford Bulls v Oldham RLFC WHalifax RLFC v Bradford Bulls LBradford Bulls v Hull KR LBatley Bulldogs v Bradford Bulls LBradford Bulls v Swinton Lions WThis gives us 11 wins, 22 points, taking into account the -12 ending the regular season on 10 points.Probably bottom, but in touch of our immediate rivals.In the playoffs, lets assume we get better as the season goes on as players and coach bed in, and given that we will be playing by definition the poorer teams in the league like oursleves, we then look to pick up 5 wins from 7 in the playoffs;Bottom 8 playoffs possible teams1 Dewsbury Lose2 Halifax Lose3 Toulouse win4 Oldham win5 Swinton win6 Sheffield win7 Rochdale winThis gives us another 10 points, 20 for the season and possible survival.Whats crucial is we beat the teams that are probably going to be in the bottom 8.What does go against us is having a lot of our must win games in the first half of the regular season, we need to hit the ground running - a problem with a scratch squad.And at least with this logic, whatever happens on the scoreboard in week 1 at HKR, in my world at least we'll still be on target for survival!Thoughts?Is it mission impossible,mission improbable or mission possible? My point is that we can (and will) lose quite a few games, some probably heavily, andhave a chance of surving in the last couple of weekends of the 2017 season. I think its posssible.