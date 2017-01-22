|
Dave K. wrote:
Matonga would be a good signing, think he might get a few games for us this year, Fash has played hooket, but it isn't his position, prop or backrow is where he is best used.
Turgut (backrow), Lancaster (Wing), Logan (centre) would be good options, the last two have very good SL stats for their age.
There is also Curtis Naughton, who you know well.
Hard to say who you need when your squad hasn't been announced yet.
Good luck to you all.
I'd guess forwards are a bigger priority than backs. Though we do look a little bit thin all round, tbf. The [what I assume starting] threequarters look OK, though we are also short of halves for cover and even maybe a starting scrum half. Depends on who comes in on contract of course, but we've been given no idea about that.
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:31 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Is Curt Naughton really that far out of the picture that he could be sent on loan/dual reg?
Forgive me if I'm wrong but I thought he had cemented his wing birth?
Clearly not going to push Shaul out though.
Nearly went out on loan last year to Hudds and has played for Donny, to be fair he has had some good games for us, just not sure he has what it takes to be a top 4 player, probably 4th choice winger and 3rd choice FB.
