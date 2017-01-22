Dave K. wrote: Matonga would be a good signing, think he might get a few games for us this year, Fash has played hooket, but it isn't his position, prop or backrow is where he is best used.



Turgut (backrow), Lancaster (Wing), Logan (centre) would be good options, the last two have very good SL stats for their age.



There is also Curtis Naughton, who you know well.



Hard to say who you need when your squad hasn't been announced yet.



Good luck to you all.

I'd guess forwards are a bigger priority than backs. Though we do look a little bit thin all round, tbf. The [what I assume starting] threequarters look OK, though we are also short of halves for cover and even maybe a starting scrum half. Depends on who comes in on contract of course, but we've been given no idea about that.