thepimp007 wrote:
Shame Reece dean went to Toronto. Could do with matongo tho and fash at 9
Matonga would be a good signing, think he might get a few games for us this year, Fash has played hooket, but it isn't his position, prop or backrow is where he is best used.
Turgut (backrow), Lancaster (Wing), Logan (centre) would be good options, the last two have very good SL stats for their age.
There is also Curtis Naughton, who you know well.
Hard to say who you need when your squad hasn't been announced yet.
Good luck to you all.
