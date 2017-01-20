mat wrote: Better getting players on 1 month or season long loans or better yet giving chances to u19s, than going down dual ref route and not knowing what players are going to be made available week to week.

Giving a chance to the U19s is absolutely fine and, if they are thought ready to step up, always to be encouraged, however it's relying, long term, on the U19s which is the problem.For the juniors to develop properly and to give them the best chance of moving up successfully, they should be brought through at their own pace and definitely not just stuck in because we're short of senior players.