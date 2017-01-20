WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual reg

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:28 pm
Formal loan yes. Some SL club's rent boy? No thanks.
Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:34 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Formal loan yes. Some SL club's rent boy? No thanks.

Relax.

Mitch Achurch has retired.

Re: Dual reg

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:25 am
mat wrote:
Better getting players on 1 month or season long loans or better yet giving chances to u19s, than going down dual ref route and not knowing what players are going to be made available week to week.

Giving a chance to the U19s is absolutely fine and, if they are thought ready to step up, always to be encouraged, however it's relying, long term, on the U19s which is the problem.

For the juniors to develop properly and to give them the best chance of moving up successfully, they should be brought through at their own pace and definitely not just stuck in because we're short of senior players.
Re: Dual reg

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:45 am
Lets duel reg with Manly. I am sure Geoff and Lowe can swing it.

Re: Dual reg

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:03 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Lets duel reg with Manly. I am sure Geoff and Lowe can swing it.


this

Re: Dual reg

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:33 pm
I wouldn't be surprised to see you get a couple of Hull players on loan, Radford has already mentioned it and with his Bradford connections and Leon Pryce, who will have inside info on the Hull players.

I hope it happens, as will benefit both clubs.

Re: Dual reg

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:13 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I wouldn't be surprised to see you get a couple of Hull players on loan, Radford has already mentioned it and with his Bradford connections and Leon Pryce, who will have inside info on the Hull players.

I hope it happens, as will benefit both clubs.


Shame Reece dean went to Toronto. Could do with matongo tho and fash at 9

Re: Dual reg

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:59 pm
I thought we had already dual reg with Hudds. Mind you I also thought it was the SL team that sent players to the CH club not the other way round.
