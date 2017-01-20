|
Are there any super league teams we could dual reg with?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:17 pm
vbfg
I think I would rather have Leon play three positions at once than be someone else's dual reg club.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:19 pm
mat
RickyF1 wrote:
Are there any super league teams we could dual reg with?
Better getting players on 1 month or season long loans or better yet giving chances to u19s, than going down dual ref route and not knowing what players are going to be made available week to week.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:24 pm
vbfg wrote:
I think I would rather have Leon play three positions at once than be someone else's dual reg club.
What's not to like about Jordan's Baldwinson and Lilley, Jack Ormondroyd and Cory Aston?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:28 pm
vbfg
William Eve wrote:
What's not to like about Jordan's Baldwinson and Lilley
Is that written in Polari? Bona.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:03 pm
I'd rather pick up season long loans that Dual Reg, but if we had an option then I'd prefer Wigan.
They have a 37 man squad and the most youngsters banging on the front door. That way we get access to players that are deemed SL ready at a top club.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:05 pm
vbfg wrote:
I think I would rather have Leon play three positions at once than be someone else's dual reg club.
Why?
I reckon we have got to take advantage of whatever we can.
Now is not a time to be pretending that we are too good or too big to be dual reg'd.
Some very good players about that we could use.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:06 pm
vbfg wrote:
Is that written in Polari? Bona.
Polari?
I'm not a huge fan of Chicken Cottage.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:16 pm
vbfg
I'll gladly take formal loan deals. A player for a specified period of time with recall on a notice period. Cool.
It's not a pretence. If we're staying in this stadium then for me it's a pretence at having a plan to be dual reg. Even to get us through this year. If we're going to Horsfall it's probably all we'll ever be. If we stay at Odsal it's everything we cannot allow ourselves to become.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:18 pm
mat wrote:
Better getting players on 1 month or season long loans or better yet giving chances to u19s, than going down dual ref route and not knowing what players are going to be made available week to week.
Never thought of it like that. You make a valid point
