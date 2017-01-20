WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dual reg

Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:15 pm
RickyF1






Are there any super league teams we could dual reg with?

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:17 pm
vbfg






I think I would rather have Leon play three positions at once than be someone else's dual reg club.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:19 pm
mat





RickyF1 wrote:
Are there any super league teams we could dual reg with?

Better getting players on 1 month or season long loans or better yet giving chances to u19s, than going down dual ref route and not knowing what players are going to be made available week to week.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:24 pm
William Eve





vbfg wrote:
I think I would rather have Leon play three positions at once than be someone else's dual reg club.

What's not to like about Jordan's Baldwinson and Lilley, Jack Ormondroyd and Cory Aston?

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:28 pm
vbfg






William Eve wrote:
What's not to like about Jordan's Baldwinson and Lilley


Is that written in Polari? Bona.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:03 pm
Bulls4Champs




I'd rather pick up season long loans that Dual Reg, but if we had an option then I'd prefer Wigan.

They have a 37 man squad and the most youngsters banging on the front door. That way we get access to players that are deemed SL ready at a top club.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:05 pm
Bulls4Champs




vbfg wrote:
I think I would rather have Leon play three positions at once than be someone else's dual reg club.


Why?

I reckon we have got to take advantage of whatever we can.

Now is not a time to be pretending that we are too good or too big to be dual reg'd.

Some very good players about that we could use.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:06 pm
William Eve





vbfg wrote:
Is that written in Polari? Bona.

Polari?

I'm not a huge fan of Chicken Cottage.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:16 pm
vbfg






I'll gladly take formal loan deals. A player for a specified period of time with recall on a notice period. Cool.

It's not a pretence. If we're staying in this stadium then for me it's a pretence at having a plan to be dual reg. Even to get us through this year. If we're going to Horsfall it's probably all we'll ever be. If we stay at Odsal it's everything we cannot allow ourselves to become.

Re: Dual reg

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:18 pm
RickyF1






mat wrote:
Better getting players on 1 month or season long loans or better yet giving chances to u19s, than going down dual ref route and not knowing what players are going to be made available week to week.

Never thought of it like that. You make a valid point

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Broad Ings Warrior, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, childofthenorthern, colgre, colly226, dave over the humber, debaser, Downbutnotout, dr_noangel, Early Bath, fifty50, Geoff, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, Highlander, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, king benny, Mirfieldbull, n empsall, Northern Lad, Nothus, Nozzy, pie.warrior, PopTart, psychostring, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Scumbag College, Spannerz, The Publican, thefaxfanman, Toga, Wakeylad21, weighman and 537 guests

