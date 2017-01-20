Code13 wrote: He can visit just not live and work here under Home Office rules



The French took a different view (almost like we didn't need to leave the EU to control immigration but that's a different point)



He still shouldn't be able to obtain a visa for Salford and I hope the Giants object mightily

I never really understood this rule because we couldn't sign him as he couldn't get a visa to work here, yet all season he comes over here playing for Catalan, surely that's working isn't it? He's not exactly visiting if he's playing.