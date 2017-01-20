WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todd Carney

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:10 pm
bilko1941




So Todd Carney has signed for Salford? Will the the same rules apply to Salford as they did for the Giants when we signed him?

Re: Todd Carney

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:01 pm
raceman






Should do



Re: Todd Carney

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:31 pm
jools





He's had two further convictions since then. Has also been photographed holidaying with a convicted drug smuggler. But then giants always roll over....


Re: Todd Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 1:35 pm
brearley84






he was in the uk a few times last season with catalans without any problems




Re: Todd Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:30 pm
bilko1941




brearley84 wrote:
he was in the uk a few times last season with catalans without any problems
He was refused a visa due to a criminal record was the reason the Giants were unable to sign him.The French did not worry about it apparently.

Re: Todd Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:39 pm
brearley84






i know the history, just saying he was allowed into the country last year a fair bit!

koukash has done his homework regarding the visa issue if there is one so should be ok it seems




Re: Todd Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:33 pm
Code13





He can visit just not live and work here under Home Office rules

The French took a different view (almost like we didn't need to leave the EU to control immigration but that's a different point)

He still shouldn't be able to obtain a visa for Salford and I hope the Giants object mightily

Re: Todd Carney

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:43 pm
Baron Greenback





Yes it will be interesting to see if he gets his VISA. Personally I wouldn't object to it if he did. His previous refusal is in the past and we should concentrate on ourselves.


Re: Todd Carney

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:25 am
raceman






Code13 wrote:
He can visit just not live and work here under Home Office rules

The French took a different view (almost like we didn't need to leave the EU to control immigration but that's a different point)

He still shouldn't be able to obtain a visa for Salford and I hope the Giants object mightily

I never really understood this rule because we couldn't sign him as he couldn't get a visa to work here, yet all season he comes over here playing for Catalan, surely that's working isn't it? He's not exactly visiting if he's playing.



