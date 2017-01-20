He can visit just not live and work here under Home Office rules
The French took a different view (almost like we didn't need to leave the EU to control immigration but that's a different point)
He still shouldn't be able to obtain a visa for Salford and I hope the Giants object mightily
I never really understood this rule because we couldn't sign him as he couldn't get a visa to work here, yet all season he comes over here playing for Catalan, surely that's working isn't it? He's not exactly visiting if he's playing.
This will be our year......................................................Hopefully! But maybe not with child running amock.
