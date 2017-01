HXSparky wrote: Charlie, I'd say Fev are big favourites for this one. I hope I'm wrong. Fax have improved through the friendlies they've played, but it needs a big step up to win this one. I think it will be a cracking game, but I we need a massive spurt of enthusiastic camaraderie from the boys in blue'n'white if we're to prevail.

I don't think we have beaten Fev at home since 2009! The fact the team have taken a 10% pay cut speaks volumes for the camaraderie and committment to the blue n white and let's hope that does indeed filter onto the pitch come Sunday. Time to get behind the boys now.