Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:35 pm
Perhaps the best summary of the game at the moment I've read. Not much positive here.

http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_246 ... -sand.html

Re: Heads in the sands

Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:33 pm
I follow John on Twitter and he writes a lot of good sense.

Re: Heads in the sands

Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:42 am
I was intereted to hear on the radio that Rugby Union are considering moving to a type of Duel Registration. With up to seven players being loaned to the partner club in their second level, or even the level below that if they wish.

The big difference from league would be that this is a season by season deal and if a club becomes the partner they can't be promoted to the top level that year. Also no "A" teams in future.

Also said that all level two clubs get £500,000 a season of central funds, under the new system all wages for partner players paid by Premiership clubs, so level 2 clubs can spend the the central fund on development.

Do you think the "no promotion" rule would work in League? Although they Cleary have more money in their game I actually quite like this variation, but it could create Franchses By the back door.

Re: Heads in the sands

Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:54 am
I guess that if you have promotion ambitions you need to show this by being self sufficient, other teams would be using it to stay in that league and keep their funding. It is an interesting proposal but as most of us think on here it is ultimately wrong and not the sign of a progressive sport.

Re: Heads in the sands

Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:27 am
Dbvada wrote:
I was intereted to hear on the radio that Rugby Union are considering moving to a type of Duel Registration.


Is it pistols ? Or rapiers ? :?
Re: Heads in the sands

Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:03 pm
A couple of points . Just goes to show how difficult it is when "your team" are in the second tier be it league , union , football etc . The RFU wanted the championship clubs to be full time but giving them only £500k per year when you need a minimum 35 -40 players per squad , with the crowds most teams get and little tv money what chance have they got ? Don't forget the RFU and premiership clubs have recently signed a £220 million four year deal for access to players etc . Surely they could have agreed a lesser amount and put more money into the championship. Again like super league clubs the second team " A league " is a 5-7 game competition so you have fit players just training and not playing. A good idea to lend players out on season long loans to clubs who want to consolidate rather than gain promotion but leave the door open to clubs who want the chance to reach the top division. I also thought the article was extremely well thought out - makes many valid points.

Re: Heads in the sands

Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:30 pm
griff1998 wrote:
Is it pistols ? Or rapiers ? :?


Thanks for taking the p*** - it's hard when you left school at fifteen with no qualifications - I try but you don't help...Di**head

Re: Heads in the sands

Fri Jan 27, 2017 3:13 pm
Dbvada wrote:
Thanks for taking the p***


You're welcome. :thumb:
Re: Heads in the sands

Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:40 pm
Chill guys. I'm one of the first to pick up on grammar here (generally when the post can't be understood without re-reading it several times!). This was one vowel out, but then Griff was just trying to be witty.

Let's be friends!

Re: Heads in the sands

Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:52 am
HXSparky wrote:
Chill guys. I'm one of the first to pick up on grammar here (generally when the post can't be understood without re-reading it several times!). This was one vowel out, but then Griff was just trying to be witty.

Let's be friends!


Good one Sparky, couldn't agree more.
Despite being a Seagull our friend griff adds plenty of common sense to our forum with a little bit of wit (which that comment was) thrown in.
Dbvanda, chill, stay off your depression pills and then you will enjoy life more.
:DANCE:
