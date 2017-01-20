I was intereted to hear on the radio that Rugby Union are considering moving to a type of Duel Registration. With up to seven players being loaned to the partner club in their second level, or even the level below that if they wish.



The big difference from league would be that this is a season by season deal and if a club becomes the partner they can't be promoted to the top level that year. Also no "A" teams in future.



Also said that all level two clubs get £500,000 a season of central funds, under the new system all wages for partner players paid by Premiership clubs, so level 2 clubs can spend the the central fund on development.



Do you think the "no promotion" rule would work in League? Although they Cleary have more money in their game I actually quite like this variation, but it could create Franchses By the back door.