Thought it was a good showing yesterday. I’m not sure we looked unfit, a few were having their first major run out and the game was played a really good pace especially for a friendly. Salford clearly had more punch so managed to dictate the pace of the game better, slowing our plays whist playing at a quicker tempo when they had the ball. I thought both our wingers went well, I’d say Rob was MOM for the amount of carries and yards he made as well as being very solid in defence alongside Heaton (and Grix in the first half). That was more like when he was with us under Calland, where our wingers took on a lot of the graft to help our forwards out. We need to carry that effort and commitment into the league.



I’d say main area to work on is getting to the last tackle or a decent kick. We need to build pressure more, try to force repeat sets or at least turn the ball over near the opponent’s line rather than panic passes. But definitely happy with that performance.