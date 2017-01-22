WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - squad V salford and score

Re: squad V salford and score

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:25 pm
thefaxfanman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1072
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Thought the lads played very well this afternoon. Barring 2 blips for their tries the defence was solid and showed glimpses of good ball handling skills.

Motm: Salty
In Marshall, We Trust

Through Thick and Thin

Re: squad V salford and score

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 9:51 pm
diggory compton
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 499
Location: weatherfield
Encouraged wrote:
6-13.

All I can say to that score is well done Fax, see you all in a couple of weeks. :thumb:

Re: squad V salford and score

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 10:12 pm
faxcar
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2304
Good run out for both teams and not a bad game for us speccies.
As TFFM said couple of blips for their scores but that was contrasted with some good goal line defence for the better part.
Managed to stay with them when the pace went up a notch and a bit more composure in attack and we could had another score or two.

Re: squad V salford and score

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:43 pm
Waddy-Fax
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 18, 2002 8:30 am
Posts: 3245
Location: At a party in my pants
Good hit out but I always find you can never tell much from friendlies tbh. Tackling was good to keep Carney and Sau quiet. Few of our players looked unfit though compared to last season.
Dane Neerriinnnxxxx - Man of steel 2009

Re: squad V salford and score

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:01 pm
gizempo
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 24, 2009 10:26 pm
Posts: 166
Thought it was a good showing yesterday. I'm not sure we looked unfit, a few were having their first major run out and the game was played a really good pace especially for a friendly. Salford clearly had more punch so managed to dictate the pace of the game better, slowing our plays whist playing at a quicker tempo when they had the ball. I thought both our wingers went well, I'd say Rob was MOM for the amount of carries and yards he made as well as being very solid in defence alongside Heaton (and Grix in the first half). That was more like when he was with us under Calland, where our wingers took on a lot of the graft to help our forwards out. We need to carry that effort and commitment into the league.

I'd say main area to work on is getting to the last tackle or a decent kick. We need to build pressure more, try to force repeat sets or at least turn the ball over near the opponent's line rather than panic passes. But definitely happy with that performance.

Re: squad V salford and score

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:10 pm
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2125
Seems a decent effort and 970 is a pretty healthy crowd,considering.
