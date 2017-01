Can't help with the cover issue, but I will say it was a very good read. Refreshing for an autobiography to leave comments from others pretty much uncensored such as letting Kath have her say.



I have more sympathy for Cooke over his move having read the book as the club was clearly playing games with his testimonial, however I still feel seeing the season out would have been the better thing to do and the fact Rovers were considering binning him off just months later says it all about his off the field behaviour at that time.