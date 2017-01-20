WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

 
Post a reply

London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:32 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29967
Todays game is being shown live an Wigan tv from 2 pm

The games at Leigh and Catalan will also be steamed live.

http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... n-wigan-tv
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:16 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17705
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Todays game is being shown live an Wigan tv from 2 pm

The games at Leigh and Catalan will also be steamed live.

http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... n-wigan-tv


No doubt you will be steamed at the match on Sunday after your big win Brian? :DRUNK: :wink:
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:44 am
Levrier Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 352
How do you think that went? It is nice to be back in the groove. We looked a very underweight side but given the youthful nature of the squad that is to be expected. It really was men against boys. Did anyone set down a marker for the future?
P.S Good win for The Skolars. I would hope that this fixture has a future as it showcases all the good work that is being done by some visionary clubs in the South East.

Re: London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:20 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29967
Levrier wrote:
How do you think that went? It is nice to be back in the groove. We looked a very underweight side but given the youthful nature of the squad that is to be expected. It really was men against boys. Did anyone set down a marker for the future?
P.S Good win for The Skolars. I would hope that this fixture has a future as it showcases all the good work that is being done by some visionary clubs in the South East.


Wigan looked a bit disjointed and unorganised early on, but when you consider that only Kyle Shelford was over academy age, and there were some first year (U17's) in there, that was probably a major contribution. I was really impressed with Liam Byrne when he came on, I don't recall ever seeing him before but he ran hard and straight causing the Skolars a few problems. Sammy Kibula is much more than a battering ram, at 17 year of age he could be a big player in more ways than one. He showed yesterday that he also has a decent pass/offload in his skillset. Harry Smith, the very young halfback (U17) looked promising. It'll be interesting to see how they develop in the academy this coming year. 1st game is v Widnes at Orrell on 12th Feb 2 p.m. kick off.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:26 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12127
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Wigan looked a bit disjointed and unorganised early on, but when you consider that only Kyle Shelford was over academy age, and there were some first year (U17's) in there, that was probably a major contribution. I was really impressed with Liam Byrne when he came on, I don't recall ever seeing him before but he ran hard and straight causing the Skolars a few problems. Sammy Kibula is much more than a battering ram, at 17 year of age he could be a big player in more ways than one. He showed yesterday that he also has a decent pass/offload in his skillset. Harry Smith, the very young halfback (U17) looked promising. It'll be interesting to see how they develop in the academy this coming year. 1st game is v Widnes at Orrell on 12th Feb 2 p.m. kick off.

Very good player is Liam, he can pass the ball as well. Looking forward to seeing how Harry Smith develops too, certainly two to watch.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: London Skolars v Wigan live on Wigan tv

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:40 am
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1235
Grimmy wrote:
Very good player is Liam, he can pass the ball as well. Looking forward to seeing how Harry Smith develops too, certainly two to watch.


Wow, future international there then.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, newgroundb4wakey and 77 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,2231,02375,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  