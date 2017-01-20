Levrier wrote: How do you think that went? It is nice to be back in the groove. We looked a very underweight side but given the youthful nature of the squad that is to be expected. It really was men against boys. Did anyone set down a marker for the future?

P.S Good win for The Skolars. I would hope that this fixture has a future as it showcases all the good work that is being done by some visionary clubs in the South East.

Wigan looked a bit disjointed and unorganised early on, but when you consider that only Kyle Shelford was over academy age, and there were some first year (U17's) in there, that was probably a major contribution. I was really impressed with Liam Byrne when he came on, I don't recall ever seeing him before but he ran hard and straight causing the Skolars a few problems. Sammy Kibula is much more than a battering ram, at 17 year of age he could be a big player in more ways than one. He showed yesterday that he also has a decent pass/offload in his skillset. Harry Smith, the very young halfback (U17) looked promising. It'll be interesting to see how they develop in the academy this coming year. 1st game is v Widnes at Orrell on 12th Feb 2 p.m. kick off.