|
|
tigertot wrote:
I remember him more as Justin Bieber with a rugby brain. He wasn't good enough to keep his choir boy looks, unlike the best scrum half's.
Did he do a better job than you of keeping his teeth?
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:29 pm
|
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Did he do a better job than you of keeping his teeth?
I was a victim of the cruel ivory trade.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:51 pm
|
|
DemonUK wrote:
From the what i caught on Calendar News live feed, it sounded a bit Greenesque when asked about the economics etc.
The Guardian wrote:
The owners of the newly re-formed Championship side Bradford Bulls have acknowledged they must earn back the trust of the club’s fans, saying: “We have to deliver.” However, they admitted they would be the only ones bankrolling the club, ruling out further outside investment, and claimed their determination to succeed was more vital than “financial sense”.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:53 pm
|
|
That's not a worry is it?
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:55 pm
|
|
There's a one in four chance of a plan like this coming off. And this is the fourth time round. It's going to be fine.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:59 pm
|
|
We're gonna need more server space.......
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:02 pm
|
|
bullsonfire wrote:
That's not a worry is it?
I really don't know.
It just sounds like they're going to throw the kitchen sink at it, and they have the belief it will work out better than it did for the last lot. Considering the -12 point start, you have to admit they've got some brass balls.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:07 pm
|
|
GypsumFantastic wrote:
I really don't know.
It just sounds like they're going to throw the kitchen sink at it, and they have the belief it will work out better than it did for the last lot. Considering the -12 point start, you have to admit they've got some brass balls.
Ralph Rimmer has mentioned up to 4 people have shown interest in investing. Plus I doubt Toovey would come over to coach if he only had £3.50 and a packet of pork scratchings to spend on players.
|
|