tea lady not even mentioned. if not re-signed then hopefully the replacement arives in time for a bit of a pre-season otherwise Odsal on a wet February afternnon is a big ask for a big urn.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:56 pm
Within the briefest of time available,I would expect only football matters to be focused on, this the priority.Once feet under the table, other areas can be attended to and more information released as the rebuild commences.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:58 pm
As much as it's a little irritating to not find out some of the players, it's going to be a maxium of 49 more hours before we find out at least 12 of them (when they run out on to the pitch at the John Smith's).
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:00 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
..Not worried about the wait ...surely not!
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:01 pm
Good to see evidence of the merciless forensic questioning of the panel from the RL jounro intelligentsia....not
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:03 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Were they primed not to be 'difficult'..
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:05 pm
Can you imagine Toovey signing if he wasn't given any assurances of player recruitment and felt totally satisfied with the intent of the new owners.
He probably has more knowledge right now of the immediate plans and they must have satisfied him. He must know something we clearly don't that takes him from Sydney to sunny Bradford. I expected an aging out of work Ausie looking for a couple of years sight seeing in Europe with a bit of coaching to keep him amused.
WOW! look who we have got.
That gives me much encouragement.
Lets get a dozen senior players signed quickly.
It is then up to the coach to train and motivate them properly.
Still sorry to see Rohan go but it does feel like we have a good replacement.
The signings in the next few days could see a massive surge in optimism and ticket sales.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:09 pm
I need to call to sort my season paid the deposit I haven't seen any payments come out do I just ring them??
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:11 pm
Bullseye wrote:
They don't get a gig in RL unless they are obsequious and promise not to rock the boat.
Tony Hannan doesn't get invited for tea and biscuits by the RFL any longer since he chose to hold contrary opinions.
Peter Smith of the YEP, Hetherington's Budgie and the rest are safe though. They don't ask too many difficult questions.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:12 pm
William Eve wrote:
I knew I liked Tony Hannan for a reason.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
