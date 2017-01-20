WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:53 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1558
tea lady not even mentioned. if not re-signed then hopefully the replacement arives in time for a bit of a pre-season otherwise Odsal on a wet February afternnon is a big ask for a big urn.

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:56 pm
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 405
Within the briefest of time available,I would expect only football matters to be focused on, this the priority.Once feet under the table, other areas can be attended to and more information released as the rebuild commences.

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:58 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1950
Location: No longer Bradford
As much as it's a little irritating to not find out some of the players, it's going to be a maxium of 49 more hours before we find out at least 12 of them (when they run out on to the pitch at the John Smith's).

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:00 pm
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 405
HamsterChops wrote:
As much as it's a little irritating to not find out some of the players, it's going to be a maxium of 49 more hours before we find out at least 12 of them (when they run out on to the pitch at the John Smith's).

..Not worried about the wait ...surely not! :)

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:01 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25883
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Good to see evidence of the merciless forensic questioning of the panel from the RL jounro intelligentsia....not
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:03 pm
PHILISAN
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 405
Bullseye wrote:
Good to see evidence of the merciless forensic questioning of the panel from the RL jounro intelligentsia....not

Were they primed not to be 'difficult'..

Re: Press conference 1pm - key announcements

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:05 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 657
Can you imagine Toovey signing if he wasn't given any assurances of player recruitment and felt totally satisfied with the intent of the new owners.
He probably has more knowledge right now of the immediate plans and they must have satisfied him. He must know something we clearly don't that takes him from Sydney to sunny Bradford. I expected an aging out of work Ausie looking for a couple of years sight seeing in Europe with a bit of coaching to keep him amused.
WOW! look who we have got.
That gives me much encouragement.
Lets get a dozen senior players signed quickly.
It is then up to the coach to train and motivate them properly.
Still sorry to see Rohan go but it does feel like we have a good replacement.
The signings in the next few days could see a massive surge in optimism and ticket sales.
