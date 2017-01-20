Can you imagine Toovey signing if he wasn't given any assurances of player recruitment and felt totally satisfied with the intent of the new owners.

He probably has more knowledge right now of the immediate plans and they must have satisfied him. He must know something we clearly don't that takes him from Sydney to sunny Bradford. I expected an aging out of work Ausie looking for a couple of years sight seeing in Europe with a bit of coaching to keep him amused.

WOW! look who we have got.

That gives me much encouragement.

Lets get a dozen senior players signed quickly.

It is then up to the coach to train and motivate them properly.

Still sorry to see Rohan go but it does feel like we have a good replacement.

The signings in the next few days could see a massive surge in optimism and ticket sales.