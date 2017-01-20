|
Let's have it all on here neat and tidy like.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:49 pm
Is there a time for the PC?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:50 pm
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:52 pm
Ooh and empty table and chairs!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:55 pm
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:55 pm
What is this feeling?
Hope?
I can't remember.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:56 pm
Any Sky Sports News "Deadline-day" style airport sightings yet?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:58 pm
mystic eddie wrote:
wtf is this?
Is that an existentialist question? You always had a vaguely Albert Camus quality.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:00 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
Is that an existentialist question? You always had a vaguely Albert Camus quality.
My club died today. Or maybe yesterday; I can't be sure.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:01 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
Is that an existentialist question? You always had a vaguely Albert Camus quality.
It is all too technologically advanced for us Scottish folks. We only got electricity last month so I am playing catch-up.
