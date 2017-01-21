http://www.24housing.co.uk/news/castlef ... y-cap-row/
Castleford are to consider taking legal action following the decision to deduct Wigan four points for breaching the salary cap.
The Tigers were relegated from Super League last September after finishing three points below Wigan in the table, a situation they describe as "one of the biggest injustices in the history of the sport".
Castleford chief executive Richard Wright says his club feel "cheated" and criticised the Rugby Football League for failing to act on their claims last October.
"We are both devastated and angry," he said. "We fought hard and fairly to retain our place in Super League, gained a record points total for a relegated team and of course weren’t bottom of the league – but those were the rules.
"Things were very tight throughout the campaign and just one example of how we feel cheated is that we were outbid by Wigan in our efforts to bring Michael Dobson to the club, a player who was hugely influential in their avoiding the drop.
"In simple terms a four-point deduction last year would have kept us in Super League and we felt that we had done enough to achieve that aim – including defeating Wigan both home and away.
"Yet the news last night raises more questions than answers, not least as to how the maths work in terms of £220,000 being just a six per cent breach of a salary cap set at a £1.7 million ceiling. We hope that all of the details of the case will be made public.
"And we would seriously question what punishment is it to Wigan to be deducted four points this year. It seems to us, very little if any at all."
Wigan were punished – for the second successive season – after over-spending by £222,314 during their battle to avoid relegation.
Wright added: "This injustice could have been avoided. We asked the RFL to deal with this in October, as everyone knew that this was going to happen. Doing so could have avoided what we believe to be one of the biggest injustices in the history of the sport.
"As a club we will now have to sit down with our legal advisors and determine what steps to take next and will be doing so in the very near future.
"We will continue the fight to gain what we believe to be our rightful place in Super League."
Wigan chairman Maurice Lindsay remains in defiant mood, despite failing to prevent his club being docked four points for breaching the Super League salary cap last season.
The club avoided a fine, although they were ordered to pay costs – a punishment which could have been worse.
Wigan successfully argued at a preliminary hearing a fortnight earlier that any punishments should be in line with the regulations in place at the start of 2006, since when they have been doubled.
An eight-point deduction would have plunged the Warriors into a relegation dogfight.
Brian Noble’s team are now 12 points behind leaders St Helens and five above bottom club Salford, the relegation favourites who have a game in hand.
The club have 15 days to lodge an appeal.
But Lindsay reports no decision will be made until they receive the written judgement from last night’s four-hour hearing in front of an independent three-man tribunal at the Rugby Football League’s headquarters in Leeds.
Lindsay insisted the club have acted reasonably all along and believe they have been penalised for a difference of interpretation of the rules.
"Our salary cap statement for 2006 was based on having reached an agreement with several players to re-negotiate their existing contracts," he said.
"In effect, the players surrendered their 2006 contracts and accepted new and in some cases extended terms.
"Even though the players did not therefore receive monies in 2006, the tribunal categorised those payments as an over-spend."
Wigan, who were also represented at the hearing by finance director Nigel Hansford and London-based sports lawyer Mark Gay, sent two players – Stuart Fielden and Harrison Hansen – to give evidence.
Nine players in total agreed to defer wages for last September, October and November following a request from the club – once they realised they were likely to go over the cap – but the league argued that this was against the spirit of the salary-cap regulations.
"We terminated some contracts by agreement with the players and gave them new contracts," added Lindsay.
"Take Harrison Hansen for instance. He had a contract until the end of 2008. We gave him a new contract to the end of 2010, and he was delighted to take that.
"We’ve lost and we can’t argue about it, even though we feel that perhaps the players’ arguments weren’t necessarily understood."
At earlier hearings, Bradford were docked two points after going five per cent over the limit – and St Helens were fined £22,000, £4,000 of it suspended from 2006, for a minor over-spend