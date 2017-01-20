WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Corrupt RFL / Bradford Bulls









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ RLFANS MAIN ‹ The Virtual Terrace ‹ Corrupt RFL / Bradford Bulls Post a reply 8 posts Page 1 of 1

Sam94 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Jul 12, 2016 9:48 pm

Posts: 120





... ampionship



He rejected accusations that the RFL’s governance of how clubs operate should be tighter and said Bradford were placed into special measures last year. “When we got the red flags with Bradford, which was around July, we put the club into special measures, which essentially means you can’t sign players,” he said .

“We looked at their projected player spend for 2017 and said they needed to get it down and they needed to make trades but they couldn’t do that without us knowing about it. The rules are the rules; I don’t think we need to change but I understand the pain this has all caused.”

... ncos-trio/



Bradford Bulls sign London Broncos trio

Bradford Bulls have announced the signing of three London Broncos players.

The trio will all join the Bulls on two-year deals

The trio will all join the Bulls on two-year deals Credit: Bradford BullsAlex Foster, Iliess Macani and Jon Magrin have all signed two-year deals and will join Rohan Smith’s 2017 squad at the start of the pre-season.



... gns_o.html



The Aquis Gold Coast Titans can confirm that Lachlan Burr has accepted a one-year deal to play in England for the Bradford Bulls.



The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons here on the Gold Coast and after his current deal had expired, the Revesby Heights junior was uncertain as to where his future would be spent.



Burr will link up with former Titans Assistant Coach Rohan Smith who is now in charge at Bradford and the back rower is looking forward to the experience.



“It’s going to be life changing and a good experience,” Burr said.



“I’m pretty excited about joining the Bulls, even just to move to another country and experience that and the footie as well.



“It’s going to be a different kind of footy which I’m looking forward to. It’s a chance to work under Rohan again as Head Coach and it’s something I’m excited for.



“I always liked Rohan as a coach at the Titans. He’s a good coach and when I heard he was interested and wanted me to come over, it definitely drove me towards coming to the Bulls.



“At this stage I definitely want to stay in the middle – lock position, preferably. I want to work on being an 80-minute lock and if I can do that then I’ll be pretty happy.”



Burr made 14 appearances for the Titans over his two-year stint and also played an integral part in the Burleigh Bears Intrust Super Cup Premiership this season.



... -year-deal



Phil Joseph has rejoined Bradford Bulls after leaving Salford.

The Wales international has dropped out of Super League and signed a two-year contract with Championship Bradford, where he spent the 2012 season.

Prop Joseph, who counts Huddersfield, Hull KR and Widnes among his former clubs, leaves the Red Devils after just one season. The corrupt RFL fail again & Bradford deserve no sympathy after reading this: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... ampionship“We looked at their projected player spend for 2017 and said they needed to get it down and they needed to make trades but they couldn’t do that without us knowing about it. The rules are the rules; I don’t think we need to change but I understand the pain this has all caused.” http://www.itv.com/news/calendar/2016-0 ... ncos-trio/Bradford Bulls sign London Broncos trioBradford Bulls have announced the signing of three London Broncos players.The trio will all join the Bulls on two-year dealsThe trio will all join the Bulls on two-year deals Credit: Bradford BullsAlex Foster, Iliess Macani and Jon Magrin have all signed two-year deals and will join Rohan Smith’s 2017 squad at the start of the pre-season. http://www.go1.titans.com.au/news/2016/ ... gns_o.htmlThe Aquis Gold Coast Titans can confirm that Lachlan Burr has accepted a one-year deal to play in England for the Bradford Bulls.The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons here on the Gold Coast and after his current deal had expired, the Revesby Heights junior was uncertain as to where his future would be spent.Burr will link up with former Titans Assistant Coach Rohan Smith who is now in charge at Bradford and the back rower is looking forward to the experience.“It’s going to be life changing and a good experience,” Burr said.“I’m pretty excited about joining the Bulls, even just to move to another country and experience that and the footie as well.“It’s going to be a different kind of footy which I’m looking forward to. It’s a chance to work under Rohan again as Head Coach and it’s something I’m excited for.“I always liked Rohan as a coach at the Titans. He’s a good coach and when I heard he was interested and wanted me to come over, it definitely drove me towards coming to the Bulls.“At this stage I definitely want to stay in the middle – lock position, preferably. I want to work on being an 80-minute lock and if I can do that then I’ll be pretty happy.”Burr made 14 appearances for the Titans over his two-year stint and also played an integral part in the Burleigh Bears Intrust Super Cup Premiership this season. http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -year-dealPhil Joseph has rejoined Bradford Bulls after leaving Salford.The Wales international has dropped out of Super League and signed a two-year contract with Championship Bradford, where he spent the 2012 season.Prop Joseph, who counts Huddersfield, Hull KR and Widnes among his former clubs, leaves the Red Devils after just one season. vbfg

Neither a moderator nor an admin be



Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am

Posts: 7426

Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan



Website Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am7426The People's Republic of Goatistan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSA_oQ2PSSE Pumpetypump

100% League Network



Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm

Posts: 6374

Location: LS9



Website Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm6374LS9 Sam94 wrote: Bradford deserve no sympathy after reading this



The previous owners of Bradford deserve no sympathy. The previous owners of Bradford deserve no sympathy. http://www.twitter.com/pumpetypump Southern Reiver

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm

Posts: 1299

Location: South of the Thames

No sympathy for previous owners either but what is your actual evidence for corruption in the RFL given you are making the claim? Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm - Winston Churchill Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 657

Southern Reiver wrote: No sympathy for previous owners either but what is your actual evidence for corruption in the RFL given you are making the claim?



Allow Wigan to get off with a points deduction for breaking the salary cap and avoid relegation



Allow castleford to get off with a points deduction for breaking the salary cap and ensure their promotion



Allow Huddersfield to take over and sack everyone, sorry, merge with Sheffield to ensure they avoid relegation



Penalise a couple of scamps with lengthy bans for having a little flutter on their team to lose



Regards



King James Allow Wigan to get off with a points deduction for breaking the salary cap and avoid relegationAllow castleford to get off with a points deduction for breaking the salary cap and ensure their promotionAllow Huddersfield to take over and sack everyone, sorry, merge with Sheffield to ensure they avoid relegationPenalise a couple of scamps with lengthy bans for having a little flutter on their team to loseRegardsKing James Biff Tannen

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm

Posts: 4781

Location: Hill Valley

Lebron James wrote: Allow Wigan to get off with a points deduction for breaking the salary cap and avoid relegation



Allow castleford to get off with a points deduction for breaking the salary cap and ensure their promotion



Allow Huddersfield to take over and sack everyone, sorry, merge with Sheffield to ensure they avoid relegation



Penalise a couple of scamps with lengthy bans for having a little flutter on their team to lose



Regards



King James



What you looking at?....Butt Head!! Sam94 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Jul 12, 2016 9:48 pm

Posts: 120

Southern Reiver wrote: No sympathy for previous owners either but what is your actual evidence for corruption in the RFL given you are making the claim?





http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/gene ... 86076.html



Shortly after 8.30am on a May morning last year a courier delivered a package to King's College in London. The university's laboratory is where Britain's sporting drug tests are analysed and sample 1092035, taken at a Super League match between Salford and Hull FC four days earlier, began to be processed in the usual manner.

Two weeks later at the HQ of the Rugby Football League in Leeds, Dean Hardman, the governing body's operations officer, entered the office of Emma Rosewarne and told his boss bad news. Sample 1092035, belonging to Martin Gleeson, had tested positive. Rosewarne, the RFL's operations director, feared another cocaine scandal. She was relieved when Hardman told her it was for methylhexaneamine, MHA.

The fact that Rosewarne's first emotion was relief is laid bare in more than 2,500 documents covering the biggest doping case to hit British sport. They have been handed to The Independent and cover every interview the UK anti-doping authorities conducted in the course of their investigation into the affair.

Tomorrow rugby league's Magic Weekend begins and it will feature the Hull derby, the game that a year ago was to prove pivotal to this case.

MHA is a stimulant that has been on the World Anti-doping Authority's prohibited list since 2010. It's found in supplements used for dietary reasons or as an energy boost. It was MHA in his wife's slimming tablets that caused Kolo Touré, the Manchester City defender, to fail a test.

Gleeson had joined Hull in April, the latest stop in a career that contrasted on-field success with off-field problems. He left Wigan under a cloud in 2011 amid "serious distractions in his private life" according to the club. Hull was a fresh start.

He began well, scoring a debut try in a victory over Hull KR and then on 13 May he scored twice as Hull won at Salford. Afterwards Gleeson was selected for a random drug test. Despite joining Hull, Gleeson lived in Wigan and made a daily round trip of more than 200 miles. It meant leaving at 5.30am and he was struggling with fatigue. It was Sean Long, his friend and team-mate, who innocently suggested he take a supplement, Oxyelite Pro, to give him a boost. Long told Gleeson he had checked it was OK with Ben Cooper, Hull's conditioner, and other players used it too. So Gleeson took it, as unaware as Long and the rest that Cooper had not checked properly.

It was on Friday 3 June that the RFL were informed of the test. It began a day of frantic calls that put in place the first threads of a web of lies that is still to be satisfactorily unravelled. Gleeson, Cooper and James Rule, Hull's chief executive, were banned from the sport last year, but there remain questions as to how the RFL and UK Anti-Doping dealt with the affair. At home in Wigan, Gleeson was told the news. He was close to panic, and spoke to Long and Craig Fitzgibbon, a well-respected Australian international who had also taken the pills. Under the anti-doping code athletes are responsible for anything they take.

Rule was becoming concerned with the number of players who may have taken the supplement and told the RFL's Rosewarne and her superior, Ralph Rimmer, the chief operating officer, of his fears. He suggested Sunday's derby might have to be called off because other Hull players could test positive. In an interview with Ukad's lawyer, Rosewarne said she offered to tell Ukad of Rules' concerns, but Rule told her not to. "I didn't say to [Ukad] that James thought the whole squad could be taking it because we didn't know," said Rosewarne. The RFL did know more than one player might have taken it. Hardman was told by Gleeson that "six to eight" players took it.

According to the anti-doping code, a governing body must tell Ukad immediately if it "learns of information suggesting or relating in any way to an apparent anti-doping rule violation by an athlete or athlete support personnel under its jurisdiction." The RFL says because the supplement was only prohibited in-competition it had "no requirement" to tell Ukad. If the players stopped taking it on the Friday it would be out of their system by matchday on Sunday. In the aftermath, Hull players were to admit taking it on matchdays.

That Friday, Rosewarne took more calls from Rule. The source was established as Oxyelite Pro. Rule told Rosewarne, as she testified, "it had been brought into the squad originally by Sean Long". Rimmer was also told that Long had given it to Gleeson.

The following morning Rule produced statements from Gleeson, Cooper and himself in an attempt to have Gleeson's provisional suspension lifted and allow him to play in the derby. Long was not mentioned. Rule emailed the statements to Rosewarne. The absence of any mention of Long did not appear to concern her. "I didn't think it was relevant," she said. The suspension was lifted.

The statements resulted from a meeting on Saturday morning in Rule's office, attended by Gleeson, Long, coach Richard Agar and Cooper. There are differing versions as to what happened, how long it lasted and who was there for how long. Long and Gleeson say all five were there for its 15-minute entirety. "We were told that whatever was discussed was to stay within those four walls," Long said.

The two players, according to their interviews, objected to Rule's proposed lie: that it was Gleeson who got the supplement and Cooper who made the mistake of clearing it. In the meeting, Long said they should tell the truth. Rule said no, this way was better as Gleeson would get off with a short ban and the club would not be damaged.

Agar, now coach of Wakefield, denies any knowledge of the invented story. He did know other players had taken the supplement but said he was only in the meeting for "three/four minutes." He said in his interview with Ukad he had been "naïve." Gleeson played in the derby and scored in the 17-10 defeat. Four days later, Rule, Cooper and Gleeson went to the hearing in London. It did not go according to plan. Later that night Gleeson sent Hardman a text. It read: "I'm retiring... I've had enough of taking the rap for others."

The panel was not convinced by Cooper's evidence. The judgement declared it gave rise to "a number of serious doubts". The verdict was the maximum two-year ban for Gleeson. A player, it adjudged, has a "personal duty" to comply with doping regulations.

Hull and the RFL were informed of the ban on Monday 13 June. It was kept from Gleeson while plans for an appeal were put in place – there were concerns over the player's mental health. That afternoon Rule rang Kath Hetherington, Hull's then owner. He told her Cooper had changed his story.

On 15 June, Rule called Rimmer at the RFL and told him Cooper had lied. Rule, who had persuaded Gleeson to lie, cut him loose. On 7 July he sent Gleeson a letter terminating his contract. Cooper too was sacked.

By then Gleeson had filed a new statement, saying he had got the supplement from Long and had taken it because Long had told him Cooper had checked it. Other players, Fitzgibbon and Ewan Downes, supported Long with statements that they too had taken it. Downes said he took it before a game with Castleford. Fitzgibbon admitted taking it in the dressing room before a match – both in-competition. Fitzgibbon, now coaching in Australia, was told in his interview with Ukad "for the record it is not something that Ukad is worried [sic], the fact of you taking them on game day."

Ukad spent the next few months conducting extensive interviews. There are some peculiar replies from RFL officials. Rosewarne, in discussing how Hull would pick their squad for the derby with the issue of Gleeson's suspension hanging over the player, said "until that stage it wasn't going to be my problem because I'd be in the air [flying to Australia] by then". Rimmer admitted that the RFL did nothing to look into Gleeson and Long's claims when they emerged because of the two players "credibility". Hardman was told by Gleeson "a lot of the first-team lads" took the supplement. Hardman said he had a relaxed feeling about the first case and did not expect Ukad to push hard.

On 11 October Rule was charged by Ukad with violating anti-doping rules. On the same day Hull announced he had resigned because he had "decided to move on". Rule did not contest the charge. On 28 December Ukad announced Rule and Cooper had become the first off-field personnel to be banned for a drug offence. Both were given two year bans, Cooper's halved for co-operating. Gleeson was given a three-year ban, reduced to 18 months for blowing the whistle.

The RFL told The Independent it has conducted a "full review of its procedures" and made some "operational changes" but is "completely satisfied our officers acted entirely appropriately throughout, a view shared by Ukad, whose exhaustive independent investigation and subsequent review involving two independent legal firms found that the RFL officers had no case to answer".

Fitzgibbon, in an interview with Ukad in which he expressed his horror at the thought he had taken a banned substance, said: "I knew it wasn't all above board but it was, sort of... don't ask questions you don't want to know the answers to."

The cast list...

Martin Gleeson

31-year-old former England international who has played for St Helens, Warrington, Wigan and Hull. Serving 18-month ban for doping offences.

James Rule

Former chief executive of Hull. Currently banned for two years for attempting to "tamper and cover-up" a doping violation.

Ben Cooper

Former conditioning coach at Hull. Banned for a year for trying to "tamper and cover-up" a doping violation.

Emma Rosewarne

Operations director of the RFL since 1993. Responsible for anti-doping programme at RFL since 1989.

Dean Hardman

RFL operations officer. Rosewarne's No 2, responsible for day-to-day running of anti-doping at RFL.

Ralph Rimmer

Chief operating officer of the Rugby Football League. Rosewarne's boss.

Sean Long

Former England, St Helens and Hull player and friend of Gleeson. Now assistant coach at Salford City Reds.

Richard Agar

Was Gleeson's coach at Hull.

Craig Fitzgibbon

Former Australian international and team-mate of Gleeson at Hull. Now coaching in Australia.

Ewan Dowes







http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/gene ... 41473.html



Super League clubs yesterday gave their unanimous backing for a merger between Gateshead and Hull Sharks. The move brings to an end Super League rugby in Gateshead as the newly-formed club will play in Hull. The merger's acceptance means the new club will receive £1.25m over two years.



Super League clubs yesterday gave their unanimous backing for a merger between Gateshead and Hull Sharks. The move brings to an end Super League rugby in Gateshead as the newly-formed club will play in Hull. The merger's acceptance means the new club will receive £1.25m over two years.

Super League issued a statement confirming the merger and stressing that the payment to the new club will satisfy the creditors of Hull and Gateshead. As a result of the merger, David Lloyd no longer has any involvement with or ownership of the company. The merged team will play Super League matches in Hull, initially at The Boulevard and then at the planned new stadium in the west of the city. The existing playing squad and administrative staff from Gateshead will transfer operations to Hull and join forces with the remaining players and staff there.



Andrew Whitelam, a Super League spokesman, said: "The clubs recognised this was an extremely important matter, and the final decision was not taken lightly. They gave unanimous support to the merger after considering every possible option to keep Super League in the north-east and to keep the Hull club alive.



"It was decided the merger is in the best interests of rugby league in all parts of the country."



Gateshead's chief executive Shane Richardson said: "This was an extremely tough decision to make. But, after all the deliberations, it was decided there was no other option open. The newly-merged club will do all it can to support grass roots and junior rugby league in the north-east. I think it has been shown that the Gateshead area was not yet ready for a Super League team.



"I am hugely disappointed on a personal level and I would like to sincerely thank all those people who got behind the Gateshead club. At the end of the day the resources are just not there at this stage."



A special general meeting of the RFL Council has been called for 7 December to ratify the merger, with the new club expected to be named Hull FC. Shortly after 8.30am on a May morning last year a courier delivered a package to King's College in London. The university's laboratory is where Britain's sporting drug tests are analysed and sample 1092035, taken at a Super League match between Salford and Hull FC four days earlier, began to be processed in the usual manner.Two weeks later at the HQ of the Rugby Football League in Leeds, Dean Hardman, the governing body's operations officer, entered the office of Emma Rosewarne and told his boss bad news. Sample 1092035, belonging to Martin Gleeson, had tested positive. Rosewarne, the RFL's operations director, feared another cocaine scandal. She was relieved when Hardman told her it was for methylhexaneamine, MHA.The fact that Rosewarne's first emotion was relief is laid bare in more than 2,500 documents covering the biggest doping case to hit British sport. They have been handed to The Independent and cover every interview the UK anti-doping authorities conducted in the course of their investigation into the affair.Tomorrow rugby league's Magic Weekend begins and it will feature the Hull derby, the game that a year ago was to prove pivotal to this case.MHA is a stimulant that has been on the World Anti-doping Authority's prohibited list since 2010. It's found in supplements used for dietary reasons or as an energy boost. It was MHA in his wife's slimming tablets that caused Kolo Touré, the Manchester City defender, to fail a test.Gleeson had joined Hull in April, the latest stop in a career that contrasted on-field success with off-field problems. He left Wigan under a cloud in 2011 amid "serious distractions in his private life" according to the club. Hull was a fresh start.He began well, scoring a debut try in a victory over Hull KR and then on 13 May he scored twice as Hull won at Salford. Afterwards Gleeson was selected for a random drug test. Despite joining Hull, Gleeson lived in Wigan and made a daily round trip of more than 200 miles. It meant leaving at 5.30am and he was struggling with fatigue. It was Sean Long, his friend and team-mate, who innocently suggested he take a supplement, Oxyelite Pro, to give him a boost. Long told Gleeson he had checked it was OK with Ben Cooper, Hull's conditioner, and other players used it too. So Gleeson took it, as unaware as Long and the rest that Cooper had not checked properly.It was on Friday 3 June that the RFL were informed of the test. It began a day of frantic calls that put in place the first threads of a web of lies that is still to be satisfactorily unravelled. Gleeson, Cooper and James Rule, Hull's chief executive, were banned from the sport last year, but there remain questions as to how the RFL and UK Anti-Doping dealt with the affair. At home in Wigan, Gleeson was told the news. He was close to panic, and spoke to Long and Craig Fitzgibbon, a well-respected Australian international who had also taken the pills. Under the anti-doping code athletes are responsible for anything they take.Rule was becoming concerned with the number of players who may have taken the supplement and told the RFL's Rosewarne and her superior, Ralph Rimmer, the chief operating officer, of his fears. He suggested Sunday's derby might have to be called off because other Hull players could test positive. In an interview with Ukad's lawyer, Rosewarne said she offered to tell Ukad of Rules' concerns, but Rule told her not to. "I didn't say to [Ukad] that James thought the whole squad could be taking it because we didn't know," said Rosewarne. The RFL did know more than one player might have taken it. Hardman was told by Gleeson that "six to eight" players took it.According to the anti-doping code, a governing body must tell Ukad immediately if it "learns of information suggesting or relating in any way to an apparent anti-doping rule violation by an athlete or athlete support personnel under its jurisdiction." The RFL says because the supplement was only prohibited in-competition it had "no requirement" to tell Ukad. If the players stopped taking it on the Friday it would be out of their system by matchday on Sunday. In the aftermath, Hull players were to admit taking it on matchdays.That Friday, Rosewarne took more calls from Rule. The source was established as Oxyelite Pro. Rule told Rosewarne, as she testified, "it had been brought into the squad originally by Sean Long". Rimmer was also told that Long had given it to Gleeson.The following morning Rule produced statements from Gleeson, Cooper and himself in an attempt to have Gleeson's provisional suspension lifted and allow him to play in the derby. Long was not mentioned. Rule emailed the statements to Rosewarne. The absence of any mention of Long did not appear to concern her. "I didn't think it was relevant," she said. The suspension was lifted.The statements resulted from a meeting on Saturday morning in Rule's office, attended by Gleeson, Long, coach Richard Agar and Cooper. There are differing versions as to what happened, how long it lasted and who was there for how long. Long and Gleeson say all five were there for its 15-minute entirety. "We were told that whatever was discussed was to stay within those four walls," Long said.The two players, according to their interviews, objected to Rule's proposed lie: that it was Gleeson who got the supplement and Cooper who made the mistake of clearing it. In the meeting, Long said they should tell the truth. Rule said no, this way was better as Gleeson would get off with a short ban and the club would not be damaged.Agar, now coach of Wakefield, denies any knowledge of the invented story. He did know other players had taken the supplement but said he was only in the meeting for "three/four minutes." He said in his interview with Ukad he had been "naïve." Gleeson played in the derby and scored in the 17-10 defeat. Four days later, Rule, Cooper and Gleeson went to the hearing in London. It did not go according to plan. Later that night Gleeson sent Hardman a text. It read: "I'm retiring... I've had enough of taking the rap for others."The panel was not convinced by Cooper's evidence. The judgement declared it gave rise to "a number of serious doubts". The verdict was the maximum two-year ban for Gleeson. A player, it adjudged, has a "personal duty" to comply with doping regulations.Hull and the RFL were informed of the ban on Monday 13 June. It was kept from Gleeson while plans for an appeal were put in place – there were concerns over the player's mental health. That afternoon Rule rang Kath Hetherington, Hull's then owner. He told her Cooper had changed his story.On 15 June, Rule called Rimmer at the RFL and told him Cooper had lied. Rule, who had persuaded Gleeson to lie, cut him loose. On 7 July he sent Gleeson a letter terminating his contract. Cooper too was sacked.By then Gleeson had filed a new statement, saying he had got the supplement from Long and had taken it because Long had told him Cooper had checked it. Other players, Fitzgibbon and Ewan Downes, supported Long with statements that they too had taken it. Downes said he took it before a game with Castleford. Fitzgibbon admitted taking it in the dressing room before a match – both in-competition. Fitzgibbon, now coaching in Australia, was told in his interview with Ukad "for the record it is not something that Ukad is worried [sic], the fact of you taking them on game day."Ukad spent the next few months conducting extensive interviews. There are some peculiar replies from RFL officials. Rosewarne, in discussing how Hull would pick their squad for the derby with the issue of Gleeson's suspension hanging over the player, said "until that stage it wasn't going to be my problem because I'd be in the air [flying to Australia] by then". Rimmer admitted that the RFL did nothing to look into Gleeson and Long's claims when they emerged because of the two players "credibility". Hardman was told by Gleeson "a lot of the first-team lads" took the supplement. Hardman said he had a relaxed feeling about the first case and did not expect Ukad to push hard.On 11 October Rule was charged by Ukad with violating anti-doping rules. On the same day Hull announced he had resigned because he had "decided to move on". Rule did not contest the charge. On 28 December Ukad announced Rule and Cooper had become the first off-field personnel to be banned for a drug offence. Both were given two year bans, Cooper's halved for co-operating. Gleeson was given a three-year ban, reduced to 18 months for blowing the whistle.The RFL told The Independent it has conducted a "full review of its procedures" and made some "operational changes" but is "completely satisfied our officers acted entirely appropriately throughout, a view shared by Ukad, whose exhaustive independent investigation and subsequent review involving two independent legal firms found that the RFL officers had no case to answer".Fitzgibbon, in an interview with Ukad in which he expressed his horror at the thought he had taken a banned substance, said: "I knew it wasn't all above board but it was, sort of... don't ask questions you don't want to know the answers to."The cast list...Martin Gleeson31-year-old former England international who has played for St Helens, Warrington, Wigan and Hull. Serving 18-month ban for doping offences.James RuleFormer chief executive of Hull. Currently banned for two years for attempting to "tamper and cover-up" a doping violation.Ben CooperFormer conditioning coach at Hull. Banned for a year for trying to "tamper and cover-up" a doping violation.Emma RosewarneOperations director of the RFL since 1993. Responsible for anti-doping programme at RFL since 1989.Dean HardmanRFL operations officer. Rosewarne's No 2, responsible for day-to-day running of anti-doping at RFL.Ralph RimmerChief operating officer of the Rugby Football League. Rosewarne's boss.Sean LongFormer England, St Helens and Hull player and friend of Gleeson. Now assistant coach at Salford City Reds.Richard AgarWas Gleeson's coach at Hull.Craig FitzgibbonFormer Australian international and team-mate of Gleeson at Hull. Now coaching in Australia.Ewan DowesSuper League clubs yesterday gave their unanimous backing for a merger between Gateshead and Hull Sharks. The move brings to an end Super League rugby in Gateshead as the newly-formed club will play in Hull. The merger's acceptance means the new club will receive £1.25m over two years.Super League clubs yesterday gave their unanimous backing for a merger between Gateshead and Hull Sharks. The move brings to an end Super League rugby in Gateshead as the newly-formed club will play in Hull. The merger's acceptance means the new club will receive £1.25m over two years.Super League issued a statement confirming the merger and stressing that the payment to the new club will satisfy the creditors of Hull and Gateshead. As a result of the merger, David Lloyd no longer has any involvement with or ownership of the company. The merged team will play Super League matches in Hull, initially at The Boulevard and then at the planned new stadium in the west of the city. The existing playing squad and administrative staff from Gateshead will transfer operations to Hull and join forces with the remaining players and staff there.Andrew Whitelam, a Super League spokesman, said: "The clubs recognised this was an extremely important matter, and the final decision was not taken lightly. They gave unanimous support to the merger after considering every possible option to keep Super League in the north-east and to keep the Hull club alive."It was decided the merger is in the best interests of rugby league in all parts of the country."Gateshead's chief executive Shane Richardson said: "This was an extremely tough decision to make. But, after all the deliberations, it was decided there was no other option open. The newly-merged club will do all it can to support grass roots and junior rugby league in the north-east. I think it has been shown that the Gateshead area was not yet ready for a Super League team."I am hugely disappointed on a personal level and I would like to sincerely thank all those people who got behind the Gateshead club. At the end of the day the resources are just not there at this stage."A special general meeting of the RFL Council has been called for 7 December to ratify the merger, with the new club expected to be named Hull FC. Sam94 Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Tue Jul 12, 2016 9:48 pm

Posts: 120

Southern Reiver wrote: No sympathy for previous owners either but what is your actual evidence for corruption in the RFL given you are making the claim?





http://www.eurosport.com/rugby-league/s ... tory.shtml

Jon Sharp, the Rugby Football League's head of match officials, has admitted the refereeing controversy that has overshadowed the Magic Weekend was down to a case of mistaken identity.

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell called on the RFL to provide further information about video referee Steve Ganson's decision to incorrectly award Hull a 77th-minute try which earned them a 22-16 victory. When asked by referee Ben Thaler to review the try, Ganson should have seen Green was in an offside position. He failed to do so and gave the score.

Hull KR coach Craig Sandercock called the incident "a tragedy" and his chairman described a Rugby Football League apology as "wholly inadequate". Hudgell went on to ask for further explanations to be given and Sharp has obliged, saying that when asked to look at the score, Ganson simply picked out the wrong player.

"To use Steve's word, and this is not verbatim, 'I tracked the wrong player'," said Sharp. "Steve had picked out a particular player and tracked him, thought he was onside, but ultimately the player was in front of the one he'd tracked. After that there was no going back and Steve is beating himself up. He's down in the dumps."

Hudgell was visibly angry in the post-match press conference and spoke to Ganson shortly afterwards, with the 43-year-old offering his apologies and Hudgell thanking him for his honesty.

"When Steve came in last night he said 'I've made a mistake, I got the call wrong'," Sharp added. "He explained his rationale and was honest. He was distraught for the department, the game and himself.

"Steve spoke directly to Neil Hudgell and explained his thoughts and the decision and Neil was outstanding in his response. I would like to thank the Hull KR club."

Ganson was due to be back on video duty for Sunday night's clash between Leeds and Wigan but has since been stood down. Sharp has not ruled out Ganson getting behind the screens again but feels it is in his best interests to take a step back.

"There are consequences as we expect high standards," said Sharp. "We decided as a department that Steve should be taken out of tonight's game.

"In the future we're not saying Steve won't be a video referee again, but Steve doesn't need that pressure right now."



http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/ru ... e-10784273

St Helens-born former Super League referee Steve Ganson has become the RFL’s new Head of Match Officials.

Ganson has spent the last three years as Match Officials Coach and Technical Director, helping oversee the introduction of two new full-time Match Officials and increasing the number of referees in the Community Game, while assisting a number of revolutionary rule changes in the sport.





And the latest RFL mess Joe Cobb accusing senior officials at the RFL of homophobic abuse , Cobb has now quit the game and Jon Sharp was quietly paid off ........ Jon Sharp, the Rugby Football League's head of match officials, has admitted the refereeing controversy that has overshadowed the Magic Weekend was down to a case of mistaken identity.Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell called on the RFL to provide further information about video referee Steve Ganson's decision to incorrectly award Hull a 77th-minute try which earned them a 22-16 victory. When asked by referee Ben Thaler to review the try, Ganson should have seen Green was in an offside position. He failed to do so and gave the score.Hull KR coach Craig Sandercock called the incident "a tragedy" and his chairman described a Rugby Football League apology as "wholly inadequate". Hudgell went on to ask for further explanations to be given and Sharp has obliged, saying that when asked to look at the score, Ganson simply picked out the wrong player."To use Steve's word, and this is not verbatim, 'I tracked the wrong player'," said Sharp. "Steve had picked out a particular player and tracked him, thought he was onside, but ultimately the player was in front of the one he'd tracked. After that there was no going back and Steve is beating himself up. He's down in the dumps."Hudgell was visibly angry in the post-match press conference and spoke to Ganson shortly afterwards, with the 43-year-old offering his apologies and Hudgell thanking him for his honesty."When Steve came in last night he said 'I've made a mistake, I got the call wrong'," Sharp added. "He explained his rationale and was honest. He was distraught for the department, the game and himself."Steve spoke directly to Neil Hudgell and explained his thoughts and the decision and Neil was outstanding in his response. I would like to thank the Hull KR club."Ganson was due to be back on video duty for Sunday night's clash between Leeds and Wigan but has since been stood down. Sharp has not ruled out Ganson getting behind the screens again but feels it is in his best interests to take a step back."There are consequences as we expect high standards," said Sharp. "We decided as a department that Steve should be taken out of tonight's game."In the future we're not saying Steve won't be a video referee again, but Steve doesn't need that pressure right now."St Helens-born former Super League referee Steve Ganson has become the RFL’s new Head of Match Officials.Ganson has spent the last three years as Match Officials Coach and Technical Director, helping oversee the introduction of two new full-time Match Officials and increasing the number of referees in the Community Game, while assisting a number of revolutionary rule changes in the sport.And the latest RFL mess Joe Cobb accusing senior officials at the RFL of homophobic abuse , Cobb has now quit the game and Jon Sharp was quietly paid off ........ Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, fun time frankie, GansonTheClown, Google [Bot], HXSparky, Mr. Zucchini Head, RedUnderTheBed, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, Simeon Stylites, TheButcher, Tigerade, Willzay and 122 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 8 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,507,920 1,752 75,703 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM



























