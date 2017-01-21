Run leroy , run ! wrote: Going way off topic here.



Anyone know of a video of Danny broughs conversion that hit both posts , then the crossbar before it went over.



Might from roughly the same time as wonder pass try, but don't think it was a sky game.

It was 2012 the game against saints- brilliant game! lee Gaskell played a blinder against us in that game. But we just won 17-16. Was a fantastic game with loads of drama-we came from two scores behind at half time. Luke George scored a hatrick, including finishing of a full lengther that Danny collected from the kick off, Danny brough missed a penalty to put us level, lomax scored a try when Leroy thought the ball was going dead by diving on it between Leroys legs, jerry absolutely flattened Roby, Danny hit the conversion you alluded to when the ball hit both uprights and the crossbar to go over, and lomax missed the final conversion to get them the win which led to a nervous 5 minutes at the end.