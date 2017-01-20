Interesting mix for me but the fact that there's no Gaskell adds wood to the fire as you would think he needs match practice after being out so long.



Be interesting to see if Mellor plays no 4 or in the pack I would guess number 4.



Guess most of the rest will get a run out against Workington again with the youngsters in a large squad, with a starting near full strength side at Warrington.



I bet Broughy wants to play in all three !! Gives Rick an early chance to see his half backs and one of his dual hooking options in action might be the decider on where Ryan Hinchcliffe plays this season .