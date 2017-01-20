WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Stones first squad

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:59 am
Interesting mix for me but the fact that there's no Gaskell adds wood to the fire as you would think he needs match practice after being out so long.

Be interesting to see if Mellor plays no 4 or in the pack I would guess number 4.

Guess most of the rest will get a run out against Workington again with the youngsters in a large squad, with a starting near full strength side at Warrington.

I bet Broughy wants to play in all three !! Gives Rick an early chance to see his half backs and one of his dual hooking options in action might be the decider on where Ryan Hinchcliffe plays this season .

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:35 am
Rick did hint that Alex can cover centre at a push, and has had Bruno training there too says he looks good !!!

From what he was saying at the fans forum he sees Lee more of a Fullback, also hinted that AOB and Kruise would share hooking duties allowing him to play Hinchy at 13 more, so as you say it could be very interesting, what is encouraging is the strength in depth and cover we seem to have now, plenty of options in all areas so we shouldn't need to see 4 or 5 players moved around for 1 or 2 replacements.
Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:48 am
We didn't need to see that last year, just dumb coaching made it happen

Anyway, we do have some depth now it seems in most areas which is a big change from 3 months ago

I'm genuinely feeling good about this season, but I'll be much happier with our first league win out of the way lol

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:20 am
i like the idea of Lawrence at centre especially left centre as he will be a big help defensively for brierley, looking forward to the season now.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:14 pm
lawrence at centre would solve the issue of where to fit him in seeing as hinchcliffe will be loose forward and lawrence is wasted on the bench

whether lawrence is a centre now is another thing! seems to have lost his pace being moulded into a forward

these pre season games will be informative!
