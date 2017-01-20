To be honest the whole notion of 'special measures' (never previously even mentioned) sounds like an attempt by the RFL to cover their ass.



How can we possibly be told, in July, that we 'can't sign players' - but then be allowed to sign Jason Walton on September 2nd, Phil Joseph on October 6th, and Laclan Burr on October 27th?



It just doesn't hang together. It seems like the RFL just made this up to make themselves look tough at a press conference whilst hoping that nobody would go away and do a little Google research (which is all I just did)