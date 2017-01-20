|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2888
Location: Bradford
|
To be honest the whole notion of 'special measures' (never previously even mentioned) sounds like an attempt by the RFL to cover their ass.
How can we possibly be told, in July, that we 'can't sign players' - but then be allowed to sign Jason Walton on September 2nd, Phil Joseph on October 6th, and Laclan Burr on October 27th?
It just doesn't hang together. It seems like the RFL just made this up to make themselves look tough at a press conference whilst hoping that nobody would go away and do a little Google research (which is all I just did)
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7971
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
To be honest the whole notion of 'special measures' (never previously even mentioned) sounds like an attempt by the RFL to cover their ass.
How can we possibly be told, in July, that we 'can't sign players' - but then be allowed to sign Jason Walton on September 2nd, Phil Joseph on October 6th, and Laclan Burr on October 27th?
It just doesn't hang together. It seems like the RFL just made this up to make themselves look tough at a press conference whilst hoping that nobody would go away and do a little Google research (which is all I just did)
When they were signed/registered with the rfl and when they were announced might well be many weeks apart.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:00 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2000
Location: Bradford
|
I think the RFL defence would be that while Bulls had agreed contracts with them, the RFL hadn't accepted the contract to be registered and therefore hadn't transferred the player registration.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:04 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2000
Location: Bradford
|
mat wrote:
I'd guess we agreed a reduced acceptable cap spend for coming season with RFL and were allowed to sign players that wouldn't take us over that level. Our overall salary bill was reduced significantly with departures of a lot of high earners like Gaskell,Purtell,Ferguson clough etc and players they were being replaced by looked cheaper options. But this wouldn't have kicked in until December wage bill.
I had it on good authority that the team which started preseason was put together for £500-£600k less than the bloated squad which finished last season. So RS had already overhauled the squad he'd inherited and got the spend down. Thats a lot of cloth cutting, the downside was the financial damage had been done already.
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:05 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27542Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Sam94 wrote:
"Special measure's"?
The recruitment ban didn't last long!. The RFL then sat back and watched the Bulls spend money they knew they didn't have
This is surely conflict of interest. That Odsal lease is blinding the RFL from making any correct decisions regarding Bradford .
Then I suggest you toddle straight off down the Courts and get your judicial review application in directly. You owe it to the sport.
Just stop fscking droning on at the Bradford fans, we need another trolling halfwit numpty like we need a hole in the head.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:55 am
|
Aldy
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Jan 08, 2009 2:03 pm
Posts: 479
|
Why did the RFL buy the club’s assets as stated in the Guardian report? Surely that should be up to Chalmers & Lowe.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:58 am
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7408Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:04 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25875
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Someone's got time on their hands!
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1517
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Bullseye wrote:
Someone's got time on their hands!
Indeed. While you're up...
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Aldy, alleycat, altofts wildcat, andycapp, ATS1, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, colly226, Creedy Bull, dave over the humber, daveyz999, debaser, Derwent, Drust, Duckman, EW for PM, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, jammle, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, Mirfieldbull, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, RAB-2411, RAB90, riccado, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Spannerz, Surely not, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, vbfg, wombull, woolly07 and 515 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|