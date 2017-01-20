WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Special Measures

Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:00 am
I am sure I've read somewhere in all this that the RFL told Green to stop signing players but he continued, but as mentioned above the RFL still registered the players so I can't see how they can cry 'Special Measures' without making themselves look just a teensy-weensy bit thick-as-phuq?

Scarey71 wrote:
I am sure I've read somewhere in all this that the RFL told Green to stop signing players but he continued, but as mentioned above the RFL still registered the players so I can't see how they can cry 'Special Measures' without making themselves look just a teensy-weensy bit thick-as-phuq?


Correct. Rimmer also said "We looked at their projected player spend for 2017 and said they needed to get it down and they needed to make trades but they couldnt do that without us knowing about it. The rules are the rules;I dont think we need to change but I understand all the pain this has caused."

Nothing about this in T&A, Yorks Post, League Weekly etc etc.
RFL cover up

The corrupt RFL fail again & Bradford deserve no sympathy after reading this:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... ampionship

He rejected accusations that the RFL’s governance of how clubs operate should be tighter and said Bradford were placed into special measures last year. “When we got the red flags with Bradford, which was around July, we put the club into special measures, which essentially means you can’t sign players,” he said.
“We looked at their projected player spend for 2017 and said they needed to get it down and they needed to make trades but they couldn’t do that without us knowing about it. The rules are the rules; I don’t think we need to change but I understand the pain this has all caused.”
http://www.itv.com/news/calendar/2016-0 ... ncos-trio/

Bradford Bulls sign London Broncos trio
Bradford Bulls have announced the signing of three London Broncos players.
The trio will all join the Bulls on two-year deals
The trio will all join the Bulls on two-year deals Credit: Bradford BullsAlex Foster, Iliess Macani and Jon Magrin have all signed two-year deals and will join Rohan Smith’s 2017 squad at the start of the pre-season.

http://www.go1.titans.com.au/news/2016/ ... gns_o.html

The Aquis Gold Coast Titans can confirm that Lachlan Burr has accepted a one-year deal to play in England for the Bradford Bulls.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons here on the Gold Coast and after his current deal had expired, the Revesby Heights junior was uncertain as to where his future would be spent.

Burr will link up with former Titans Assistant Coach Rohan Smith who is now in charge at Bradford and the back rower is looking forward to the experience.

“It’s going to be life changing and a good experience,” Burr said.

“I’m pretty excited about joining the Bulls, even just to move to another country and experience that and the footie as well.

“It’s going to be a different kind of footy which I’m looking forward to. It’s a chance to work under Rohan again as Head Coach and it’s something I’m excited for.

“I always liked Rohan as a coach at the Titans. He’s a good coach and when I heard he was interested and wanted me to come over, it definitely drove me towards coming to the Bulls.

“At this stage I definitely want to stay in the middle – lock position, preferably. I want to work on being an 80-minute lock and if I can do that then I’ll be pretty happy.”

Burr made 14 appearances for the Titans over his two-year stint and also played an integral part in the Burleigh Bears Intrust Super Cup Premiership this season.

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... -year-deal

Phil Joseph has rejoined Bradford Bulls after leaving Salford.
The Wales international has dropped out of Super League and signed a two-year contract with Championship Bradford, where he spent the 2012 season.
Prop Joseph, who counts Huddersfield, Hull KR and Widnes among his former clubs, leaves the Red Devils after just one season.

I don't know what your agenda is. I do however know you're a ****
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

so instead of aiming your frustration at the RFL/previous owners, you come and have a rant to the fans who had no say in any of this. Sounds about right.

Sam94 wrote:
The corrupt RFL fail again & Bradford deserve no sympathy after reading this:



Great to know you can read the same stuff as us!

So Sam94, cards on the table. The post about the Leo Group and the deal with CBMDC...still standing by that? Is your bitterness towards a bunch of fans based on something we don't know but you do?

Tell us?
"Special measure's"?

The recruitment ban didn't last long!. The RFL then sat back and watched the Bulls spend money they knew they didn't have

This is surely conflict of interest. That Odsal lease is blinding the RFL from making any correct decisions regarding Bradford .
Take it up with Nigel.
I'd guess we agreed a reduced acceptable cap spend for coming season with RFL and were allowed to sign players that wouldn't take us over that level. Our overall salary bill was reduced significantly with departures of a lot of high earners like Gaskell,Purtell,Ferguson clough etc and players they were being replaced by looked cheaper options. But this wouldn't have kicked in until December wage bill.

Isn't it conceivable that Green basically just flouted the rules, thinking he'd get away with avoiding payment to HMRC? I'm sure some of the signings weren't even 'official' anyway, despite the announcements made.
