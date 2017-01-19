They must have told the club. There's no putting a reign on something and then not holding on to it. Well, clearly there is. But even the RFL haven't invented a new category for it.



And in fact, when you consider the timings, everything falls into place. Four days after Fev, i.e end of July, the Winding Up order was made public. We speculated at the time that that game was a response to that actually happening. Seems as likely as not now that game was a response to that actually happening and special measures coming to town.



What they're saying is those season tickets were sold to fans, effectively fraudulently, with the full knowledge of everyone. There isn't anyone in the management of the game who wasn't cool with it. And they would like to persuade you of your support with the same quality of platitudes delivered in all the other incarnations of disaster to befall us.