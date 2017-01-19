In the Guardians report of the Press Conference held today by RFL to explain various decisions made by RFL in Bradfords Admin/Liquidization, Ralph Rimmer is quoted as saying"When we got red flags with Bradford, which was around July, we put the club into special measures, which essentially means you can't sign players".



I dont think info was ever released - I certainly cannot recall it. How can RFL keep something like this to themselves. Surely supporters, suppliers, creditors etc are entitled to know what is going on.



I am stunned that this was kept a secret but it goes a long way to explaining other decisions made by RFL without consuling Clubs who are members of RFL.