In the Guardians report of the Press Conference held today by RFL to explain various decisions made by RFL in Bradfords Admin/Liquidization, Ralph Rimmer is quoted as saying"When we got red flags with Bradford, which was around July, we put the club into special measures, which essentially means you can't sign players".
I dont think info was ever released - I certainly cannot recall it. How can RFL keep something like this to themselves. Surely supporters, suppliers, creditors etc are entitled to know what is going on.
I am stunned that this was kept a secret but it goes a long way to explaining other decisions made by RFL without consuling Clubs who are members of RFL.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:51 pm
Surely we signed player S around this time, and anyway there was a transfer deadline early July wasn't there? Is this the RFLs contribution stop a club signing players after a transfer deadline passes!
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:49 am
They definitely put the club into special measures. But they had to keep it quiet so they didn't tell the club.
This is the biggest load of c r a p I have heard. Are they really saying that we thought they were in trouble but we allowed them to take money off of people for season tickets even so. These people are either dishonest (which I doubt) or TOTALLY incompetent. Only the RFL could say we thought they were in trouble but did sod all.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:56 am
They must have told the club. There's no putting a reign on something and then not holding on to it. Well, clearly there is. But even the RFL haven't invented a new category for it.
And in fact, when you consider the timings, everything falls into place. Four days after Fev, i.e end of July, the Winding Up order was made public. We speculated at the time that that game was a response to that actually happening. Seems as likely as not now that game was a response to that actually happening and special measures coming to town.
What they're saying is those season tickets were sold to fans, effectively fraudulently, with the full knowledge of everyone. There isn't anyone in the management of the game who wasn't cool with it. And they would like to persuade you of your support with the same quality of platitudes delivered in all the other incarnations of disaster to befall us.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:59 am
Trying to put this tactfully, if a club is the target of yet another HMRC winding-up petition, yet you need Nigel Wood to tell you things ain't rosy, then you probably shouldn't be trusted with your own piggy bank.
So far as season tickets are concerned, the one thing Green said which seems to have come true is they will be honoured. So I can't see how it's fraud. Just that what you'll be getting is a bit of an Asda-stylee substitution. Didn't you tick the "no substitutes" box?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:45 am
What I don't understand is if you were in special measures how were the club able to sign Lachlan Burr?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:47 am
Tricky2309 wrote:
What I don't understand is if you were in special measures how were the club able to sign Lachlan Burr?
As well as the likes of Phil Joseph, Iliess Macani, Jon Magrin, Alex Foster etc.
The only thing that makes sense is they weren't "technically" signed until December 1st, so perhaps they were announced but couldn't be registered fully until the special measures were rescinded? And we never got to that stage as admin kicked in before that date.
But I'm guessing. Because the whole saga makes very very little sense.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:53 am
We'll never find out the truth.
HamsterChops wrote:
As well as the likes of Phil Joseph, Iliess Macani, Jon Magrin, Alex Foster etc.
The only thing that makes sense is they weren't "technically" signed until December 1st, so perhaps they were announced but couldn't be registered fully until the special measures were rescinded? And we never got to that stage as admin kicked in before that date.
But I'm guessing. Because the whole saga makes very very little sense.
That would still mean the RFL had to accept their registrations at a time the club were in special measures and also the administrator would not have been obligated to pay their wages from 1st Dec as club already in admin
I think the RFfL were incompetent in allowing the signings or this talk of special measures is BS
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:56 am
Tricky2309 wrote:
I think the RFfL were incompetent in allowing the signings or this talk of special measures is BS
I don't think you'll find many on here disagreeing with that TBH.
