Great night and great beer.



Sampled all 3 and liked them all.



My favourite beer was the darker one, but am getting a taste for the darker ales. It had a bit of a smoky taste but liked it a lot and could drink more of this.



Think these should be served on match days and could become a real success.



Like I mentioned in a post a couple of weeks ago, I was in the Captains Bar at Craven Park a couple of weeks ago with Mrs EW, prior to Hull KRs game with Bradford. The bar was packed to the rafters an hour before kick off. The area of the bar is about 15x6m. I would imagine this to be financially successful for the club.



If this takes off for the club, given the growing popularity of micro breweries and real ale, this venture could be a little goldmine for the club.