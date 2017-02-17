WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pre season evening with?

Fri Feb 17, 2017 4:58 pm
due to a cancellation there will be 10 tickets on the door
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

http://www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Fri Feb 17, 2017 5:51 pm
snowie wrote:
due to a cancellation there will be 10 tickets on the door

Hope it's not JD and mates :(

Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:04 pm
Great night and great beer.

Sampled all 3 and liked them all.

My favourite beer was the darker one, but am getting a taste for the darker ales. It had a bit of a smoky taste but liked it a lot and could drink more of this.

Think these should be served on match days and could become a real success.

Like I mentioned in a post a couple of weeks ago, I was in the Captains Bar at Craven Park a couple of weeks ago with Mrs EW, prior to Hull KRs game with Bradford. The bar was packed to the rafters an hour before kick off. The area of the bar is about 15x6m. I would imagine this to be financially successful for the club.

If this takes off for the club, given the growing popularity of micro breweries and real ale, this venture could be a little goldmine for the club.

Fri Feb 17, 2017 11:43 pm
A great evening, JD spoke with passion about his time at the club and it was lovely to hear him still refer to it as "us" and "we" when speaking about the club. The beers were all great as usual and would certainly make a great regular addition to the Cats Bar.
