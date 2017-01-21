Ste100Centurions wrote:
It is IMHO the single most important aspect to the future success & stability of Leigh Centurions to develop/run a focused & strong academy & having those mutually beneficial relationships with Miners/Rangers & even Golborne.
Leigh Centurions absolutely must 'give to receive' in this respect.
Far more than any short term benefit of a current World Class signing, (see attendance increases, feel good factor &/or minor success) the foundations of the club are paramount to longevity & achievement.
Create & develop an Academy, build, enhance & nuture the very best of relationships with our local amateur clubs & the rewards will be significant.
At what cost ?