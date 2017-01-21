GUBRATS wrote: At what cost ?

been waiting for this one your answer is no cost at all , i've been in this game a long time at different clubs . you see your amateur clubs become the scouts for you ask any amateur coach how many times he as seen a great little rugby player then ask any parent how many they have seen . you starting to understand me that's why andy mazy embraced these clubs including rugby union clubs he had vision to see in the future his thinking was we will give a little and get loads back very clever man and any buisness would do the same i visited australia twice and st george is a little like leigh but this is how they lived with big boys i went to brisbane , the same thing was happening i was staying in port maquauri again just like leigh with two great amateur clubs who had fantastic relations with many of the leading aussie club . do i need to go on.. no i don't do i it can be the same model here in leigh lancashire england uk if we work hard and embrace what we have and share our ideas. i've seen it work