Re: good luck josh

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:21 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Ste100Centurions wrote:
It is IMHO the single most important aspect to the future success & stability of Leigh Centurions to develop/run a focused & strong academy & having those mutually beneficial relationships with Miners/Rangers & even Golborne.

Leigh Centurions absolutely must 'give to receive' in this respect.
Far more than any short term benefit of a current World Class signing, (see attendance increases, feel good factor &/or minor success) the foundations of the club are paramount to longevity & achievement.

Create & develop an Academy, build, enhance & nuture the very best of relationships with our local amateur clubs & the rewards will be significant.


At what cost ?
Re: good luck josh

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 8:41 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
GUBRATS wrote:
At what cost ?


been waiting for this one your answer is no cost at all , i've been in this game a long time at different clubs . you see your amateur clubs become the scouts for you ask any amateur coach how many times he as seen a great little rugby player then ask any parent how many they have seen . you starting to understand me that's why andy mazy embraced these clubs including rugby union clubs he had vision to see in the future his thinking was we will give a little and get loads back very clever man and any buisness would do the same i visited australia twice and st george is a little like leigh but this is how they lived with big boys i went to brisbane , the same thing was happening i was staying in port maquauri again just like leigh with two great amateur clubs who had fantastic relations with many of the leading aussie club . do i need to go on.. no i don't do i it can be the same model here in leigh lancashire england uk if we work hard and embrace what we have and share our ideas. i've seen it work
Re: good luck josh

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:46 pm
atomic User avatar
To be honest MC,you seem to have built your model elsewhere.From reading your posts there seems to be bridges to be built.Hopefully that bridge will be built,instead of déjà vu.
Image

Re: good luck josh

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:08 am
mr. chairman User avatar
atomic wrote:
To be honest MC,you seem to have built your model elsewhere.From reading your posts there seems to be bridges to be built.Hopefully that bridge will be built,instead of déjà vu.




fair comment ,been at leigh many times heard and been told we will do this but it never happened , came close o me time when steve pike was in charge but again came to nothing . where have i built a model truth is i have seen the model work i did try and build a model but didn't get the backing from mick higgins
Re: good luck josh

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 12:46 am
atomic User avatar
GUBRATS wrote:
At what cost ?


I'm not sure what the current funding from the RFL is for having an academy in SL.Surely stabilty to secure funding for an academy must be based on stability of the professional club!
