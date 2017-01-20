LeythIg wrote: I've not seen Purtill's job description, so cannot comment. He had his role at Rangers while still at Huddersfield. I suppose we're going to slag off Leigh Centurions for the fact that Huddersfield's assistant coach is volunteering at a particular club?



For year's there's been problems between the professional and amateur clubs in the town, but seems sacrilege to suggest there could be fault on both sides.

nobody is slagging off anybody i know kieron very well i also know most people including the owner derek who i have huge respect for but. will as people who know me talk straight to anyone no matter who they are always have done always will i will not change yes there as and is problems with communication of all pro and amateur clubs and organisations i am a believer in anything leigh which is how this thread started with my good wishes to josh . the thread as gone off track and a little personal , and i am to blame for that as well . best to end it now and hope josh as a good game tomorrow and leigh win the game