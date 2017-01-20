|
|
[quote="ColD"]Indeed, and quite probably coz Dereks lad plays there. I am also conscious that a number of Leigh players are going helping out at different age groups training sessions. Not to say they don't do it at other clubs also[/shameful they def don't do it at east but that's dereks way of dealing with things , could back fire in the future if he doesn't watch it leigh need east more than east need them fact
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:19 pm
[quote="mr. chairman"]
and please don't blame leigh east for my comments as ian no longer a member of leigh east or any other club if people want to have a go email me including derek
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:30 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005
Posts: 1547
Location: Landan
mr. chairman wrote:
relevance being that if your job description is setting up a playing structure then you get yourself round to all the local amateur clubs he is full time is role at rangers is voluntary he might have been to east but from what i'm hearing he hasn't . i also hear that even derek is avoiding both clubs.
I've not seen Purtill's job description, so cannot comment. He had his role at Rangers while still at Huddersfield. I suppose we're going to slag off Leigh Centurions for the fact that Huddersfield's assistant coach is volunteering at a particular club?
For year's there's been problems between the professional and amateur clubs in the town, but seems sacrilege to suggest there could be fault on both sides.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:07 am
Joined: Sat Mar 23, 2013
Posts: 1534
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?
Incorrect assertion Neil, to the very best of my knowledge there is no connection of any sort between Leigh East and Swinton Lions other than the fact my business is a current sponsor of both clubs.
For clarity we sponsor many sporting organisations and foundations in the North West of England, Steve Prescott Foundation, Leigh RU Girls, BARLA ARLFC (Lancashire), Magull Boys Community Football club (Liverpool), Leigh Community Foundation just to name a handful off the top of my head.
As for committee resistance, I'm not on the committee at East, however the majority of the committee are Centurions supporters and there is a good relationship between the Chairman and the Centurions Board which hopefully can develop as and hopefully when a youth structure of some sorts is implemented.
Everyone I speak with at East who I engage with is fully supportive of the towns professional club.
Don't let facts get in the way of a good rumour mate eh...
Sat Jan 21, 2017 10:31 am
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pmPosts:
4883Location:
lowton
LeythIg wrote:
I've not seen Purtill's job description, so cannot comment. He had his role at Rangers while still at Huddersfield. I suppose we're going to slag off Leigh Centurions for the fact that Huddersfield's assistant coach is volunteering at a particular club?
For year's there's been problems between the professional and amateur clubs in the town, but seems sacrilege to suggest there could be fault on both sides.
nobody is slagging off anybody i know kieron very well i also know most people including the owner derek who i have huge respect for but. will as people who know me talk straight to anyone no matter who they are always have done always will i will not change yes there as and is problems with communication of all pro and amateur clubs and organisations i am a believer in anything leigh which is how this thread started with my good wishes to josh . the thread as gone off track and a little personal , and i am to blame for that as well . best to end it now and hope josh as a good game tomorrow and leigh win the game
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:06 am
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016
Posts: 812
|
Good to see that our local clubs are still producing quality players , hopefully as we have discussed on this thread at some point in the future we will see them learning their trade at our proffessional club
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Sat Jan 21, 2017 11:22 am
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002
Posts: 15735
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
SRW1996 wrote:
Incorrect assertion Neil, to the very best of my knowledge there is no connection of any sort between Leigh East and Swinton Lions other than the fact my business is a current sponsor of both clubs.
For clarity we sponsor many sporting organisations and foundations in the North West of England, Steve Prescott Foundation, Leigh RU Girls, BARLA ARLFC (Lancashire), Magull Boys Community Football club (Liverpool), Leigh Community Foundation just to name a handful off the top of my head.
As for committee resistance, I'm not on the committee at East, however the majority of the committee are Centurions supporters and there is a good relationship between the Chairman and the Centurions Board which hopefully can develop as and hopefully when a youth structure of some sorts is implemented.
Everyone I speak with at East who I engage with is fully supportive of the towns professional club.
Don't let facts get in the way of a good rumour mate eh...
Took you a while to bite there Andy.
