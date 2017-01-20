[quote="ColD"]Indeed, and quite probably coz Dereks lad plays there. I am also conscious that a number of Leigh players are going helping out at different age groups training sessions. Not to say they don't do it at other clubs also[/shameful they def don't do it at east but that's dereks way of dealing with things , could back fire in the future if he doesn't watch it leigh need east more than east need them fact

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.



In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.



Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.



It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.