Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Ditto my above post , guarantee we can get our fair share of talent and fine , do it
Funnily enough when we moved to the LSV I suggested we should run a part time team , and a full time academy ( Fred Parkinson would back me up on this ) , my plan was that the players would train from the morning , take studies in the afternoon and even potentially work part time at businesses on the LSV site , giving them primarily a RL apprentaship , backed by academic tuition and potential to earn while they learned as well
IMO 5/6 years later we would have been in a position to then go full time completely , this to me could have attracted enough quality , but it would have required a long term investment , not something our club was or is in a position to do , it requires funding outside of the clubs
operating budget
If that can be sourced then fine , let's do it
perfect and sensible
best of all achievable
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:41 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2006 9:33 pm
Posts: 1118
Location: I wouldn't start from here if I were you!!
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?
I don't think that is necessary - Rangers u16's have 11 players signed on scholarships for this coming season at Wigan, St Helens, Warrington and Salford. If there had been a scholarship programme at Leigh I know a good percentage of them would have opted to go there. The "arrangement" with Warrington does not give them any priority to pick our players for their scholarship - it may give them first glimpse of the potential but I'm sure of Leigh offered any coaching clinics they would have the same benefit.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:51 pm
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
4882Location:
lowton
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?
good luck i wish them well
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:54 pm
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1386
Location: In't Tap Room
GUBRATS wrote:
Thanks for calling me a youngster Harold you old git
s
Your subsequent posts offer good reasoning and rationale, I personally like your idea's there.
Yes, it all boils down to money, and we need to seek sponsors and business partners to bring it to fruition. Mr Ainscough was once (I believe) willing to offer support to an apprenticeship / scholarship style programme and we need more like minded people like him to buy in to it.
To be fair , I think the club recognises what needs to be done and there is currently an awful lot of work being done behind the scenes to that degree.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:56 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 810
Brad Fittler Fan Club wrote:
I don't think that is necessary - Rangers u16's have 11 players signed on scholarships for this coming season at Wigan, St Helens, Warrington and Salford. If there had been a scholarship programme at Leigh I know a good percentage of them would have opted to go there. The "arrangement" with Warrington does not give them any priority to pick our players for their scholarship - it may give them first glimpse of the potential but I'm sure of Leigh offered any coaching clinics they would have the same benefit.
Seriously , would they ? , perhaps the Salford ones , I recall my own son being ' tapped ' to move to Rangers by a coach who suggested he had ' contacts ' at Wigan , not just picking on them for this but that does go on
At this minute 90% would go to Wigan,Wire or Saints before Leigh , and you know it , so would that be Leigh getting their fair share ?
Look at the last England team , how many came through the Bradford academy ? , so why did all these players sign for the Bulls rather than other local clubs ? , maybe something to do with them being SL/Challenge Cup or WCC winners at that time ?
On the Bradford site they have been desperately suggesting they must retain their academy , why ? Do they seriously think they are still going to be getting the best youngsters now they are struggling in the lower tiers ? They've not been able to hang onto them anyway , they now like us if they retain an academy will be scratching around for ' rough diamonds ' to polish , only for them to be signed up by higher grade clubs
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:00 pm
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1386
Location: In't Tap Room
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?
I know for a fact that Leigh have excellent relations with Golborne and it is probably the way forward IMO.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:10 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 810
Just a dose of realism here , we are talking SL players , players who will go on to have a full career in SL , let's say 10 years
So let's say 11 SL clubs ( we'll leave out the Catalans for this one ) each having 20 British ( English ) players on their first team squad , so that's 220 players , each with a 10 year career , so every year you need to produce just 22 players to replace the ones who retire
So if your aren't getting the very best young talent available , the odds on you producing just 1 SL quality player a year are huge
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:17 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 810
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I know for a fact that Leigh have excellent relations with Golborne and it is probably the way forward IMO.
It doesn't matter which or where the clubs are Harold , Wigan recruit from all over the North of England , the issue is they will get any player 90% of the time before us , they have in the past flouted RFL rules on scholarship numbers , they want the best and they want all of them , and they get them
How you turn that round is the problem , just having an academy won't do it , there has to be bigger incentives , not just money either , and even then there is no guarantee , Leeds youngsters are currently rubbish compared to what they have produced in the past
Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:55 pm
Joined:
Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
4882Location:
lowton
GUBRATS wrote:
It doesn't matter which or where the clubs are Harold , Wigan recruit from all over the North of England , the issue is they will get any player 90% of the time before us , they have in the past flouted RFL rules on scholarship numbers , they want the best and they want all of them , and they get them
How you turn that round is the problem , just having an academy won't do it , there has to be bigger incentives , not just money either , and even then there is no guarantee , Leeds youngsters are currently rubbish compared to what they have produced in the past
spot on steve , they have a network of scouts all over the world not just north of england . and they get um young and get rid if they don't match the wigan profile .it really is a professional set up , lung josh gets assessed every year and as passed with flying colours each time it would take leigh ten years to match that even if all the bridges were built between all the people and clubs for me i'm not concerned my club leigh as a fantastic structure financially sound and pragmatic in its approach to rugby league development i will leave centurions to sort themselves out and hope they sort it but don't think they will , not my problem
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:03 pm
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4947
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I know for a fact that Leigh have excellent relations with Golborne and it is probably the way forward IMO.
Indeed, and quite probably coz Dereks lad plays there. I am also conscious that a number of Leigh players are going helping out at different age groups training sessions. Not to say they don't do it at other clubs also
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners