Board index Super League Leigh Centurions good luck josh

 
Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:13 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4879
Location: lowton
GUBRATS wrote:
Ditto my above post , guarantee we can get our fair share of talent and fine , do it

Funnily enough when we moved to the LSV I suggested we should run a part time team , and a full time academy ( Fred Parkinson would back me up on this ) , my plan was that the players would train from the morning , take studies in the afternoon and even potentially work part time at businesses on the LSV site , giving them primarily a RL apprentaship , backed by academic tuition and potential to earn while they learned as well

IMO 5/6 years later we would have been in a position to then go full time completely , this to me could have attracted enough quality , but it would have required a long term investment , not something our club was or is in a position to do , it requires funding outside of the clubs


operating budget

If that can be sourced then fine , let's do it


perfect and sensible
best of all achievable
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:41 pm
Brad Fittler Fan Club
Joined: Sun Sep 10, 2006 9:33 pm
Posts: 1118
Location: I wouldn't start from here if I were you!!
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?
I don't think that is necessary - Rangers u16's have 11 players signed on scholarships for this coming season at Wigan, St Helens, Warrington and Salford. If there had been a scholarship programme at Leigh I know a good percentage of them would have opted to go there. The "arrangement" with Warrington does not give them any priority to pick our players for their scholarship - it may give them first glimpse of the potential but I'm sure of Leigh offered any coaching clinics they would have the same benefit.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:51 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4879
Location: lowton
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?



good luck i wish them well
Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:54 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1386
Location: In't Tap Room
GUBRATS wrote:
Thanks for calling me a youngster Harold you old git :wink: s


:D

Your subsequent posts offer good reasoning and rationale, I personally like your idea's there.

Yes, it all boils down to money, and we need to seek sponsors and business partners to bring it to fruition. Mr Ainscough was once (I believe) willing to offer support to an apprenticeship / scholarship style programme and we need more like minded people like him to buy in to it.

To be fair , I think the club recognises what needs to be done and there is currently an awful lot of work being done behind the scenes to that degree.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:56 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 809
Brad Fittler Fan Club wrote:
I don't think that is necessary - Rangers u16's have 11 players signed on scholarships for this coming season at Wigan, St Helens, Warrington and Salford. If there had been a scholarship programme at Leigh I know a good percentage of them would have opted to go there. The "arrangement" with Warrington does not give them any priority to pick our players for their scholarship - it may give them first glimpse of the potential but I'm sure of Leigh offered any coaching clinics they would have the same benefit.


Seriously , would they ? , perhaps the Salford ones , I recall my own son being ' tapped ' to move to Rangers by a coach who suggested he had ' contacts ' at Wigan , not just picking on them for this but that does go on

At this minute 90% would go to Wigan,Wire or Saints before Leigh , and you know it , so would that be Leigh getting their fair share ?

Look at the last England team , how many came through the Bradford academy ? , so why did all these players sign for the Bulls rather than other local clubs ? , maybe something to do with them being SL/Challenge Cup or WCC winners at that time ?

On the Bradford site they have been desperately suggesting they must retain their academy , why ? Do they seriously think they are still going to be getting the best youngsters now they are struggling in the lower tiers ? They've not been able to hang onto them anyway , they now like us if they retain an academy will be scratching around for ' rough diamonds ' to polish , only for them to be signed up by higher grade clubs
Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:00 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1386
Location: In't Tap Room
maurice wrote:
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?


I know for a fact that Leigh have excellent relations with Golborne and it is probably the way forward IMO.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:10 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 809
Just a dose of realism here , we are talking SL players , players who will go on to have a full career in SL , let's say 10 years

So let's say 11 SL clubs ( we'll leave out the Catalans for this one ) each having 20 British ( English ) players on their first team squad , so that's 220 players , each with a 10 year career , so every year you need to produce just 22 players to replace the ones who retire

So if your aren't getting the very best young talent available , the odds on you producing just 1 SL quality player a year are huge
Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:17 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 809
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I know for a fact that Leigh have excellent relations with Golborne and it is probably the way forward IMO.


It doesn't matter which or where the clubs are Harold , Wigan recruit from all over the North of England , the issue is they will get any player 90% of the time before us , they have in the past flouted RFL rules on scholarship numbers , they want the best and they want all of them , and they get them

How you turn that round is the problem , just having an academy won't do it , there has to be bigger incentives , not just money either , and even then there is no guarantee , Leeds youngsters are currently rubbish compared to what they have produced in the past
