Brad Fittler Fan Club wrote: I don't think that is necessary - Rangers u16's have 11 players signed on scholarships for this coming season at Wigan, St Helens, Warrington and Salford. If there had been a scholarship programme at Leigh I know a good percentage of them would have opted to go there. The "arrangement" with Warrington does not give them any priority to pick our players for their scholarship - it may give them first glimpse of the potential but I'm sure of Leigh offered any coaching clinics they would have the same benefit.

Seriously , would they ? , perhaps the Salford ones , I recall my own son being ' tapped ' to move to Rangers by a coach who suggested he had ' contacts ' at Wigan , not just picking on them for this but that does go onAt this minute 90% would go to Wigan,Wire or Saints before Leigh , and you know it , so would that be Leigh getting their fair share ?Look at the last England team , how many came through the Bradford academy ? , so why did all these players sign for the Bulls rather than other local clubs ? , maybe something to do with them being SL/Challenge Cup or WCC winners at that time ?On the Bradford site they have been desperately suggesting they must retain their academy , why ? Do they seriously think they are still going to be getting the best youngsters now they are struggling in the lower tiers ? They've not been able to hang onto them anyway , they now like us if they retain an academy will be scratching around for ' rough diamonds ' to polish , only for them to be signed up by higher grade clubs