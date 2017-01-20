GUBRATS wrote: That's not the point Harold , he wasn't referring to just this year



His point being fine we can set up an academy , but if after 2/3/4/5 years we return to the Championship ( be that via the 8s or another structure ) will we be able to retain and finance it , and also my point that as a 2 nd tier club ( or a SL club for that matter ) can we attract enough basic talent to bring through SL or even top Championship calibre players ?

If you aim for the stars, than you may just at least reach the moon.



That analogy can apply to anyone of 12 Super League teams.The obvious answer Steve is , we try. Reading what you are writing almost suggests we don't bother and I am sure you are not inferring that.That's the problem I find with young people these days, it is far easier to say it can not be done and not bother than to roll your sleeves up, knuckle down and try and achieve something in life.