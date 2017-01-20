WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - good luck josh

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:56 am
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Landan
GUBRATS wrote:
We can set up and run an academy till the cows come home , but we still won't be getting anywhere near our fair share of the quality that you need to produce significant numbers of SL standard players , imo


Why not? We have the facilities, what we need to offer is good coaching and a realistic pathway into first team rugby, even if it is as a stepping stone. Not going to happen overnight, but need to aim for it.

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:59 am
LeythIg
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1546
Location: Landan
mr. chairman wrote:
only if someone with vision
as a say in the club , kieron purtell knows what it takes but won't be able to do it without backing from the top . derek needs to do this but i can understand his thinking as he tries to stabilise the club first, the town as two of the best amateur clubs in the country on the door step but as never really embraced either of them .kieron as a job at rangers but i have never seen him down at east .


Didn't he have a job at Rangers before he was even announced as coming to Leigh? Fail to see the relevance. There has been talk of issues between professional and amateur clubs in Leigh working together for as long as I remember. As an outsider looking in, I can only assume that it's a two way street.

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:13 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1383
Location: In't Tap Room
mr. chairman wrote:
and if we don't stay up???



Looking at the playing register, I am more than confident we will.

I can not see a championship team replicating what we did and even if we found ourselves in the MPG, it would more than likely be at Leigh. It would be an enormous challenge for any of the current championship teams to prevail at LSV in such a huge huge game. I am so glad we avoided the MPG.

For a championship team to go 6/6 wins in the middle 8's with 4 SL teams is probably a once in every decade probability ( or longer)

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:28 am
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 804
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
Looking at the playing register, I am more than confident we will.

I can not see a championship team replicating what we did and even if we found ourselves in the MPG, it would more than likely be at Leigh. It would be an enormous challenge for any of the current championship teams to prevail at LSV in such a huge huge game. I am so glad we avoided the MPG.

For a championship team to go 6/6 wins in the middle 8's with 4 SL teams is probably a once in every decade probability ( or longer)


That's not the point Harold , he wasn't referring to just this year

His point being fine we can set up an academy , but if after 2/3/4/5 years we return to the Championship ( be that via the 8s or another structure ) will we be able to retain and finance it , and also my point that as a 2 nd tier club ( or a SL club for that matter ) can we attract enough basic talent to bring through SL or even top Championship calibre players ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:59 am
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4877
Location: lowton
LeythIg wrote:
Didn't he have a job at Rangers before he was even announced as coming to Leigh? Fail to see the relevance. There has been talk of issues between professional and amateur clubs in Leigh working together for as long as I remember. As an outsider looking in, I can only assume that it's a two way street.


relevance being that if your job description is setting up a playing structure then you get yourself round to all the local amateur clubs he is full time is role at rangers is voluntary he might have been to east but from what i'm hearing he hasn't . i also hear that even derek is avoiding both clubs.
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:07 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1383
Location: In't Tap Room
GUBRATS wrote:
That's not the point Harold , he wasn't referring to just this year

His point being fine we can set up an academy , but if after 2/3/4/5 years we return to the Championship ( be that via the 8s or another structure ) will we be able to retain and finance it , and also my point that as a 2 nd tier club ( or a SL club for that matter ) can we attract enough basic talent to bring through SL or even top Championship calibre players ?


That analogy can apply to anyone of 12 Super League teams.

The obvious answer Steve is , we try. Reading what you are writing almost suggests we don't bother and I am sure you are not inferring that.

That's the problem I find with young people these days, it is far easier to say it can not be done and not bother than to roll your sleeves up, knuckle down and try and achieve something in life.

If you aim for the stars, than you may just at least reach the moon.

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:19 pm
mr. chairman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 4877
Location: lowton
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
That analogy can apply to anyone of 12 Super League teams.

The obvious answer Steve is , we try. Reading what you are writing almost suggests we don't bother and I am sure you are not inferring that.

That's the problem I find with young people these days, it is far easier to say it can not be done and not bother than to roll your sleeves up, knuckle down and try and achieve something in life.

If you aim for the stars, than you may just at least reach the moon.


oh it can be done harold no doubt about it but it needs the right person to lead it it was dean bell who set up the leeds and wigan model and believe me he worked extremely hard and had a great team around him that model needs to be in place at leigh it has been tried before at leigh with some success but never came to fruition , and let me get one thing straight i'm not having a go at derek , kieron miners or east but getting the mix right is important
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.

Re: good luck josh

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 12:42 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15734
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Can see Leigh looking to Golborne as the main partner in developing academy structures. East seem to have chosen the Swinton direction and Miners have gone to Wire. Lots of politics and history it seems, less committee resistance from Golborne maybe?
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

