mr. chairman

just want to say good luck to josh woods on his debut for wigan v leigh on sunday i have watched this young lad s progress for many years at leigh east a smashing lad with great talent he text me today and i can't wait to watch him as all his family are staunch leythers Out of the night that covers me,

mr. chairman wrote: just want to say good luck to josh woods on his debut for wigan v leigh on sunday i have watched this young lad s progress for many years at leigh east a smashing lad with great talent he text me today and i can't wait to watch him as all his family are staunch leythers





that's a very young wigan side with quite a few academy lads, i do admire the wigan youth system

GUBRATS

mr. chairman wrote: that's a very young wigan side with quite a few academy lads, i do admire the wigan youth system



We all do Keith , but realistically could we ever emulate it ?



We all do Keith , but realistically could we ever emulate it ?Personally I don't believe we can

If we stay up then the academy starts..Pretty simple to me.So who's backing who? Ste100Centurions



GUBRATS wrote: We all do Keith , but realistically could we ever emulate it ?

Personally I don't believe we can



Personally I don't believe we can

I disagree.



It might be many eons away but, survive a couple of Q8's, get established & build from the core up (includes developing an academy in next 2 seasons) & the World *or rather the M62 corridor* is our oyster.



Wigan have decades of development behind them, however many of their 'academy products' have been Leigh lads &/or products of Leigh Amateur RL Clubs & schools.

Not even the most one eyed Wigan fan could deny that.



Wigan & Leeds however are the model to emulate, so should Leigh RLFC get established then a 10 year Academy plan should be a priority.



I disagree.It might be many eons away but, survive a couple of Q8's, get established & build from the core up (includes developing an academy in next 2 seasons) & the World *or rather the M62 corridor* is our oyster.Wigan have decades of development behind them, however many of their 'academy products' have been Leigh lads &/or products of Leigh Amateur RL Clubs & schools.Not even the most one eyed Wigan fan could deny that.Wigan & Leeds however are the model to emulate, so should Leigh RLFC get established then a 10 year Academy plan should be a priority.Oh & good luck Josh. GUBRATS

We can set up and run an academy till the cows come home , but we still won't be getting anywhere near our fair share of the quality that you need to produce significant numbers of SL standard players , imo

GUBRATS wrote: We can set up and run an academy till the cows come home , but we still won't be getting anywhere near our fair share of the quality that you need to produce significant numbers of SL standard players , imo

I'll bookmark that,to be read in 5 years time.. mr. chairman



I'll bookmark that,to be read in 5 years time.. I'll bookmark that,to be read in 5 years time.. mr. chairman

Personally I don't believe we can





only if someone with vision

only if someone with visionas a say in the club , kieron purtell knows what it takes but won't be able to do it without backing from the top . derek needs to do this but i can understand his thinking as he tries to stabilise the club first, the town as two of the best amateur clubs in the country on the door step but as never really embraced either of them .kieron as a job at rangers but i have never seen him down at east .

please do . been here before dejavu

