just want to say good luck to josh woods on his debut for wigan v leigh on sunday i have watched this young lad s progress for many years at leigh east a smashing lad with great talent he text me today and i can't wait to watch him as all his family are staunch leythers
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:01 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
just want to say good luck to josh woods on his debut for wigan v leigh on sunday i have watched this young lad s progress for many years at leigh east a smashing lad with great talent he text me today and i can't wait to watch him as all his family are staunch leythers
that's a very young wigan side with quite a few academy lads, i do admire the wigan youth system
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:11 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
that's a very young wigan side with quite a few academy lads, i do admire the wigan youth system
We all do Keith , but realistically could we ever emulate it ?
Personally I don't believe we can
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:03 pm
If we stay up then the academy starts..Pretty simple to me.So who's backing who?
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:14 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
We all do Keith , but realistically could we ever emulate it ?
Personally I don't believe we can
I disagree.
It might be many eons away but, survive a couple of Q8's, get established & build from the core up (includes developing an academy in next 2 seasons) & the World *or rather the M62 corridor* is our oyster.
Wigan have decades of development behind them, however many of their 'academy products' have been Leigh lads &/or products of Leigh Amateur RL Clubs & schools.
Not even the most one eyed Wigan fan could deny that.
Wigan & Leeds however are the model to emulate, so should Leigh RLFC get established then a 10 year Academy plan should be a priority.
Oh & good luck Josh.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:17 pm
We can set up and run an academy till the cows come home , but we still won't be getting anywhere near our fair share of the quality that you need to produce significant numbers of SL standard players , imo
Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:23 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
We can set up and run an academy till the cows come home , but we still won't be getting anywhere near our fair share of the quality that you need to produce significant numbers of SL standard players , imo
I'll bookmark that,to be read in 5 years time..
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:02 am
GUBRATS wrote:
We all do Keith , but realistically could we ever emulate it ?
Personally I don't believe we can
only if someone with vision
as a say in the club , kieron purtell knows what it takes but won't be able to do it without backing from the top . derek needs to do this but i can understand his thinking as he tries to stabilise the club first, the town as two of the best amateur clubs in the country on the door step but as never really embraced either of them .kieron as a job at rangers but i have never seen him down at east .
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:04 am
atomic wrote:
I'll bookmark that,to be read in 5 years time..
please do . been here before dejavu
Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:42 am
atomic wrote:
If we stay up then the academy starts..Pretty simple to me.So who's backing who?
and if we don't stay up???
