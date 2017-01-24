WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:17 pm
Toovey arrives on Thursday ------
http://keighleycougars.com/keighley-cougars-bradford-bulls-joint-statement/

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:11 pm
After that long flight he might be a bit 'Topsy-Toovey'.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:12 pm
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_246 ... ip-71.html

Interesting about Toovey, i would have a guess that it's correct as how has he got a visa so quick?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:33 pm
Amber Rudd is a Bulls fan.
Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:53 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Amber Rudd is a Bulls fan.


She was named after this message board. Almost.
Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:13 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24680-off-the-record-rugby-league-rumour-and-gossip-71.html

Interesting about Toovey, i would have a guess that it's correct as how has he got a visa so quick?


So after all the 'excitement' with the admin and liquidation, your new coach may get deported if he actually does any coaching, you couldn't make it up.
Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:34 pm
DemonUK wrote:
So after all the 'excitement' with the admin and liquidation, your new coach may get deported if he actually does any coaching, you couldn't make it up.

He'll only get deported if he works. Perhaps he will apply the Radlinski principle and do it for the love of the game. :wink:

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:12 pm
The question is; when did he apply for the visa?

It seems pretty clear that the new owners wanted Toovey as head coach and apparently gave a lowball offer to Smith that he couldn't accept so that they could bring their guy in. Somehow, I don't think the new owners are dumb enough to risk their coach being able to actually work in this country by cocking up on a visa issue
