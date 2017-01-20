|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Maybe 6-10. He needs to look at the remaining players, find their best position. Evaluate attitudes especially after the 'honeymoon' period is over. Also needs to see what they are like against varying levels of opposition. Hopefully after this, press on. Should stay up though.
Fingers crossed we stay up. Hopefully we can start winning before 10 games. If not we are up the steam without a paddle.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:15 pm
Going by the new coaches passionate temperament. Someone could have a quiet word about the RFL fines.
Otherwise he might be paying the RFL back £50k all on his own.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:18 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
How long till he starts making an impact then? 3-4 games?
It's going to have to be quicker than that with a -12 start. Granted there will be a bedding in process but as I see it we have a friendly against kr on the 5th and then a relegation 4 pointer against Rochdale
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:35 pm
Great appointment - Blackpool Hotels to sell out
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:38 pm
Bulls4 wrote:
It's going to have to be quicker than that with a -12 start. Granted there will be a bedding in process but as I see it we have a friendly against kr on the 5th and then a relegation 4 pointer against Rochdale
Swiftly followed by relegation 4 pointers against Swinton
and Toulouse.
Realy wish those 3games were further diwn the line and we started off against HKR Fev and London. Going to be really hard to get things going for the 1st mornth or two and playing the teams we are realistically competeing against is far from ideal .
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:00 pm
Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:48 pm
2 of the best coaches in the country Sheens and Toovey ...in the Championship. Excellent.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:16 pm
Johnbulls wrote:
Unlucky to lose his job at Manley where he seemed to be the victim of polictical infighting.Graham Lowe branded it a disgrace at the time and that players were willing to run through brick walls for him.
A sort of parallel. He like Mick Potter was a first class NRL Player, unlike Mick has got a good NRL cv as Coach , like Mick at West Tigers suffered a lot from political infighting by a dysfunctional board!
Part of his problem though is similar to Nobby he was too loyal to his older senior players which as a group a few should have been moved on, hence Manley not being the force they once were! (that was a problem inherited by Mick at Tigers from Tim Sheens tenure)
Is known to burst blood vessels at perceived and real poor decision making by the Officials and is not shy despite swinging fines at letting them know via the Media, so it will be of interest to see how he copes with the CL level of reffing (that said perhaps F A and the other RAB sponsors put their sponsorship money towards the Geoff Toovey swear box fund as I'm sure it will needed
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:36 am
As I see it, we've swapped one very good coach for another, but until we see who, if anyone, is being brought into the squad, we're still relegation fodder, imo.
It's still early days of course, the new guys have only just arrived and it will take some time to get people in, so I tend to go with Raging Bull; we could have done with these 'four pointers' further down the track. However they are where they are, so we'll need to get stuck in.
Sat Jan 21, 2017 9:58 am
I am pleased we have early games against relegation fodder. We should be looking to get maximum points against these teams and begin to effectively click in time for the more competitive teams.
In addition we might have clearance for overseas signings by then in addition to quality super league loans.
We can afford to lose only 2/3 games in the campaign to give us a chance of qualifying for the play offs.
Aim for the top. Nothing is impossible.
