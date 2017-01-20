WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

 
Post a reply

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:13 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 756
Location: Waiting
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Maybe 6-10. He needs to look at the remaining players, find their best position. Evaluate attitudes especially after the 'honeymoon' period is over. Also needs to see what they are like against varying levels of opposition. Hopefully after this, press on. Should stay up though.

Fingers crossed we stay up. Hopefully we can start winning before 10 games. If not we are up the steam without a paddle.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:15 pm
exiledbull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 12
Going by the new coaches passionate temperament. Someone could have a quiet word about the RFL fines.

Otherwise he might be paying the RFL back £50k all on his own. :D

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:18 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 310
Location: 7th
RickyF1 wrote:
How long till he starts making an impact then? 3-4 games?


It's going to have to be quicker than that with a -12 start. Granted there will be a bedding in process but as I see it we have a friendly against kr on the 5th and then a relegation 4 pointer against Rochdale

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:35 pm
Early Bath User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2005 10:53 pm
Posts: 2880
Location: Lymm
Great appointment - Blackpool Hotels to sell out :CHEF:

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:38 pm
RagingBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 54
Bulls4 wrote:
It's going to have to be quicker than that with a -12 start. Granted there will be a bedding in process but as I see it we have a friendly against kr on the 5th and then a relegation 4 pointer against Rochdale


Swiftly followed by relegation 4 pointers against Swinton
and Toulouse.
Realy wish those 3games were further diwn the line and we started off against HKR Fev and London. Going to be really hard to get things going for the 1st mornth or two and playing the teams we are realistically competeing against is far from ideal .

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:00 pm
HiramC Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 45
Apologies if this has already been posted elsewhere:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzHx8NAOiKQ

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 10:48 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 21, 2010 9:31 pm
Posts: 728
2 of the best coaches in the country Sheens and Toovey ...in the Championship. Excellent.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 11:16 pm
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3677
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Johnbulls wrote:
Unlucky to lose his job at Manley where he seemed to be the victim of polictical infighting.Graham Lowe branded it a disgrace at the time and that players were willing to run through brick walls for him.


A sort of parallel. He like Mick Potter was a first class NRL Player, unlike Mick has got a good NRL cv as Coach , like Mick at West Tigers suffered a lot from political infighting by a dysfunctional board!

Part of his problem though is similar to Nobby he was too loyal to his older senior players which as a group a few should have been moved on, hence Manley not being the force they once were! (that was a problem inherited by Mick at Tigers from Tim Sheens tenure)

Is known to burst blood vessels at perceived and real poor decision making by the Officials and is not shy despite swinging fines at letting them know via the Media, so it will be of interest to see how he copes with the CL level of reffing (that said perhaps F A and the other RAB sponsors put their sponsorship money towards the Geoff Toovey swear box fund as I'm sure it will needed :-)
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, Blotto, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cripesginger, debaser, dr_noangel, Duckman, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Geoff, hawk-eye, Highlander, Jimmy 4 Bradford, josefw, Leon Ashton, Lord Magoon, LU2, NickyKiss, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul Hamilton, paulwalker71, PopTart, RagingBull, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, Tricky2309, vbfg, Wheels, Wilde 3 and 453 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,507,8311,73475,7034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  