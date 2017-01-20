Johnbulls wrote: Unlucky to lose his job at Manley where he seemed to be the victim of polictical infighting.Graham Lowe branded it a disgrace at the time and that players were willing to run through brick walls for him.

A sort of parallel. He like Mick Potter was a first class NRL Player, unlike Mick has got a good NRL cv as Coach , like Mick at West Tigers suffered a lot from political infighting by a dysfunctional board!Part of his problem though is similar to Nobby he was too loyal to his older senior players which as a group a few should have been moved on, hence Manley not being the force they once were! (that was a problem inherited by Mick at Tigers from Tim Sheens tenure)Is known to burst blood vessels at perceived and real poor decision making by the Officials and is not shy despite swinging fines at letting them know via the Media, so it will be of interest to see how he copes with the CL level of reffing (that said perhaps F A and the other RAB sponsors put their sponsorship money towards the Geoff Toovey swear box fund as I'm sure it will needed