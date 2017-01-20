|
Geoff
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Johnbulls wrote:
Thanks Geoff.Will see you next week when you get here.Safe flight over.All the best.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:13 pm
Wow, amazing appointment. NRL officiating turned him into the angriest looking coach ever...wonder what he'll make of Championship refs?
The poster formerly known as Wildmoose...cheers Karoo
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:01 pm
Bringing Beaver as his assistant?
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:15 pm
mat
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Bringing Beaver as his assistant?
nah bring beaver as a player. even at 108yrs old, or whatever he is these days, he'd still rip it up in championship
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:41 pm
mat wrote:
nah bring beaver as a player. even at 108yrs old, or whatever he is these days, he'd still rip it up in championship
That was one of my thoughts. Heath for a pack leader would be nice to reinforce the Manly connection
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:46 pm
I predict that under Toovey we'll show more fight and an organized game plan than we did for big chunks of 2016. Really want to see a mean defence, the main disappointment for me under Rohan was that with his background as a defensive coach in the NRL, ours didn't show any consistent signs of improvement
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:49 pm
vbfg
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
7421
The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Bringing Beaver as his assistant?
There was a healthy discussion of Beaver v Tooves amongst Manly fans in the time leading up to Toovey getting the gig. The general consensus (as I recall, at least) was that everyone liked Beaver. And that therefore he was completely unsuitable. They wanted an ex-player (as they always do), but above all they wanted a 2@. And frankly, so do I.
