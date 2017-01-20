Bets'y Bulls wrote: Bringing Beaver as his assistant?

There was a healthy discussion of Beaver v Tooves amongst Manly fans in the time leading up to Toovey getting the gig. The general consensus (as I recall, at least) was that everyone liked Beaver. And that therefore he was completely unsuitable. They wanted an ex-player (as they always do), but above all they wanted a 2@. And frankly, so do I.