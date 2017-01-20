|
sgtwilko wrote:
He will be the best RL coach in this country by a mile. Not sure he would have the tools at SL level to implement a game plan. He's used to a pretty technical brand of RL. Awesome coach for any SL team. Epic for Bradford. But is he right for that level.
The best coach by a country mile are you sure I might be a bit bias but Sheens has won and done a lot more than toovey but I agree that it's a massive coup for Bradford considering the circumstances
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:42 am
I was beginning to think that todays press conference was going to be the biggest let down of the whole sorry episode but this post has the potential to outstrip that by some distance. (If I can bring myself to believe it.)
Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:58 am
What is he going to have to work with though. Radio Leeds saying Kavanagh gone to HKR. Theres going to have to be a fair number of arrivals and quickly.
Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:19 am
Johnbulls wrote:
Fully paid up Northern/Bulls supporter.Theres no problem.Toovey is 100% our man.
Is 100% the same as saying "A done deal".
Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:34 am
jammle
Strong-running second rower
Henry Paul's our next coach apparently !
.....but our players are the last to know these things !
Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:55 am
Henry Paul laughs off Bradford linkPaul is "hoping and wishing" the new Bradford venture is a success, but labelled talk of him being involved "a bit of a joke".
jammle wrote:
Henry Paul's our next coach apparently !
.....but our players are the last to know these things !
"I don’t know where it has come from," said Paul, whose Dragons side have a break from the West Asia Premiership this weekend.
"I had a chat with Bradford Bulls about three years ago, before I took up a school job, so I don’t know where this has come from.
"I know it has had quite a bit of coverage but I am not paying much attention to that. It is a bit of a joke. I haven’t got anything to say because I have not talked to anyone.
"My brother was chief exec. Other than hoping and wishing they had a team there, I have no idea where this story has come from about me coaching them."
Someone somewhere got a lot of social media mileage out of this rumour.....
Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:02 pm
Geoff
Tremendous news for you guys, that's a genuine reason for hope, and I know you haven't had many recently! Good luck for the future, hope to see you back in SL in a few years time.
