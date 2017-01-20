WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:46 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5403
Location: east east hull
sgtwilko wrote:
He will be the best RL coach in this country by a mile. Not sure he would have the tools at SL level to implement a game plan. He's used to a pretty technical brand of RL. Awesome coach for any SL team. Epic for Bradford. But is he right for that level.

The best coach by a country mile are you sure I might be a bit bias but Sheens has won and done a lot more than toovey but I agree that it's a massive coup for Bradford considering the circumstances
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:42 am
fifty50
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 03, 2012 6:14 pm
Posts: 165
Location: Near West Yorkshire International Airport
I was beginning to think that todays press conference was going to be the biggest let down of the whole sorry episode but this post has the potential to outstrip that by some distance. (If I can bring myself to believe it.)
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 8:58 am
BeechwoodBull
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 256
What is he going to have to work with though. Radio Leeds saying Kavanagh gone to HKR. Theres going to have to be a fair number of arrivals and quickly.

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:19 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 657
Johnbulls wrote:
Fully paid up Northern/Bulls supporter.Theres no problem.Toovey is 100% our man.



Is 100% the same as saying "A done deal".

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:34 am
jammle
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 05, 2010 8:43 pm
Posts: 379
Henry Paul's our next coach apparently !
.....but our players are the last to know these things !

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:55 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3734
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
jammle wrote:
Henry Paul's our next coach apparently !
.....but our players are the last to know these things !



Henry Paul laughs off Bradford link

Paul is "hoping and wishing" the new Bradford venture is a success, but labelled talk of him being involved "a bit of a joke".
"I don’t know where it has come from," said Paul, whose Dragons side have a break from the West Asia Premiership this weekend.

"I had a chat with Bradford Bulls about three years ago, before I took up a school job, so I don’t know where this has come from.
"I know it has had quite a bit of coverage but I am not paying much attention to that. It is a bit of a joke. I haven’t got anything to say because I have not talked to anyone.

"My brother was chief exec. Other than hoping and wishing they had a team there, I have no idea where this story has come from about me coaching them."

Someone somewhere got a lot of social media mileage out of this rumour.....

Re: Sir Geoffrey of Tooveyshire

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:02 pm
Geoff
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4970
Tremendous news for you guys, that's a genuine reason for hope, and I know you haven't had many recently! Good luck for the future, hope to see you back in SL in a few years time.
