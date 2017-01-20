jammle wrote: Henry Paul's our next coach apparently !

.....but our players are the last to know these things !

Paul is "hoping and wishing" the new Bradford venture is a success, but labelled talk of him being involved "a bit of a joke".

"I don’t know where it has come from," said Paul, whose Dragons side have a break from the West Asia Premiership this weekend.



"I had a chat with Bradford Bulls about three years ago, before I took up a school job, so I don’t know where this has come from.

"I know it has had quite a bit of coverage but I am not paying much attention to that. It is a bit of a joke. I haven’t got anything to say because I have not talked to anyone.



"My brother was chief exec. Other than hoping and wishing they had a team there, I have no idea where this story has come from about me coaching them."

Someone somewhere got a lot of social media mileage out of this rumour.....