sgtwilko wrote:
He will be the best RL coach in this country by a mile. Not sure he would have the tools at SL level to implement a game plan. He's used to a pretty technical brand of RL. Awesome coach for any SL team. Epic for Bradford. But is he right for that level.
The best coach by a country mile are you sure I might be a bit bias but Sheens has won and done a lot more than toovey but I agree that it's a massive coup for Bradford considering the circumstances
