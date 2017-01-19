|
|
If true it certainly is a statement of intent from the new owners. 12 points may not seem such a mountain now.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:46 pm
|
|
How will overseas employees get a visa?
To be fair would have loved to get Toovey when Anderson sacked at Giants.
|
|
Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:49 pm
|
|
inside man wrote:
If true it certainly is a statement of intent from the new owners. 12 points may not seem such a mountain now.
He will be the best RL coach in this country by a mile. Not sure he would have the tools at SL level to implement a game plan. He's used to a pretty technical brand of RL. Awesome coach for any SL team. Epic for Bradford. But is he right for that level.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:04 am
|
|
Toovey or not Toovey? That is the question.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:58 am
|
|
Is this a Brian Smith esque new dawn?
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:09 am
|
|
For the first time in months today is a positive day.Time to look forward at last.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:09 am
|
|
Is he any good? I get the impression he takes no s**t.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:22 am
|
|
Unlucky to lose his job at Manley where he seemed to be the victim of polictical infighting.Graham Lowe branded it a disgrace at the time and that players were willing to run through brick walls for him.
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:41 am
|
|
Johnbulls wrote:
Unlucky to lose his job at Manley where he seemed to be the victim of polictical infighting.Graham Lowe branded it a disgrace at the time and that players were willing to run through brick walls for him.
You'd best be right John, or there will be some monumentally crushed Bulls fans. And if you're another Halifax wind up merchant you are a spectacularly unpleasant one!
|
|
Fri Jan 20, 2017 7:45 am
|
|
ridlerbull wrote:
You'd best be right John, or there will be some monumentally crushed Bulls fans. And if you're another Halifax wind up merchant you are a spectacularly unpleasant one!
Fully paid up Northern/Bulls supporter.Theres no problem.Toovey is 100% our man.
|
